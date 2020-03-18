The Very Popular Theatre Company Announces Postponed Dates For CHESS

Following the Civic Theatre closing its doors, The Very Popular Theatre Company has postponed their run of Chess. They have now announced dates for next year.

Read the statement from the company below:

On Friday we announced the postponement of CHESS THE MUSICAL. Since then we have been completely overwhelmed with messages of support from the theatre community, fellow production companies, and ticket holders about the decision.

NEW SHOW DATES!

26-27th FEBRUARY 2021

Our cast, choir, orchestra and creative team have shown so much love and enthusiasm to continue the production into 2021. Both David Harris and Silvie Paladino will be returning for their Very Popular Theatre Company debuts, alongside the familiar faces of Amy Vee, Marty Worrall, Marissa Saroca, Matt Edwards and Christopher Allan.

If you have already purchased tickets you will receive an email from Ticketek regarding ticket date transfer, or if you are unable or unwilling to attend the rescheduled dates you will be able to receive a refund.

We could not have afforded to postpone this show without your support of the arts, and we appreciate the continuation of your support into 2021.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You