The Genesians To Celebrate Crime Queen Agatha Christie This September

It's no mystery - if you're looking for a classic whodunnit, there's no better place to visit than the Genesian Theatre. And when it comes to classic crime writers, there are few that rival the late, great Agatha Christie. Which is why the Genesians are marking the 133rd birthday of the Queen of Crime with a week-long celebration this September.

Coinciding with their latest production - Christie's The Hollow - the series of Agatha-themed events will pay tribute to the Madam of Mystery, while acknowledging the role her stories have played in the history of the Genesian's Kent Street theatre.

Festivities commence on Friday 8th September with a special presentation by Sydney's most highly regarded literary historian, Susannah Fullerton. Full of vivid colour and juicy anecdotes, Susannah's author talks are an absolute treat and we can't wait to hear her thoughts on Dame Christie. Susannah will then join the audience for the evening's performance of The Hollow.

The celebrations continue with performances of The Hollow on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th, with audiences encouraged to come dressed as their favourite murder mystery character. There will also be a seat raffle, with a chance for audiences to win some fantastic Christie-themed prizes.

Finally, on what would have been Agatha Christie's 133rd birthday, Friday 15th September, the Genesian will host a Gala Night Fundraiser, with bubbles and birthday cake (and a few special surprises). Money raised will go towards the building of a new, purpose built theatre in Rozelle.

"We've often said that Agatha Christie is an unofficial guardian angel of the theatre," noted President Barry Nielsen. "She seems to have this power to bring people into our theatre that few other writers can rival - and if we ever needed a sell-out season, it's now!"

Nielsen said while fundraising had commenced for the Genesian's new home in Rozelle, there was still a long way to go.

"We want to be able to create a fabulous new home for our audience, our community, and - of course - Christie fans. But live performance is becoming increasingly more expensive. We're determined to keep our shows affordable for everyone to attend, which is why we're looking to events like this Christie celebration to raise the additional funds we need for the build.

"We'll accept any donations: cash, cheques, EFTPOS, even the title deed to your country estate," Nielsen joked. "Seriously though, we just want people to come and see The Hollow. It's a fantastic show and director Molly Haddon has put together a fantastic cast and crew. We think Agatha Christie would be very proud."

The Hollow opens at the Genesian Theatre, 420 Kent Street, on Saturday 19th August, and runs until 23rd September. For tickets, visit: Click Here