The Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra 2023 Season Announced

Learn more about the full lineup!

Jan. 24, 2023 Â 
In 2023, the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra celebrates its 10th anniversary - 10 years of exploring historically informed performance through memorable concerts and enriching education programs - with a series of concerts that journey from the luxury of Vienna to the rugged landscapes of Scotland, from the close intimacy of chamber music to the grandeur of the full orchestra.

For the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra's 2023 Concert Season, they will welcome music lovers to their concerts and music education programs presented throughout the year across Australia's eastern seaboard. In addition to the mainstage concert series, the company will present its unique music education programs; the Voyage of Musical Discovery, designed for intergenerational audiences to explore compositional links and similarities in Australian contemporary music alongside Classical and Romantic works, and the Young Mannheim Symphonists, created for secondary and tertiary students, and emerging artists to nurture and develop the next generation by offering historical perspectives and insights.

Says Rachael: "We are so excited to be celebrating our 10th anniversary with our incredible audiences, generous donors, patrons and supporters, government funding bodies and presenting partners who have been with us along the way." Nicole adds: "We are hugely thankful for all the support that enables us to continue to INSPIRE, EDUCATE and ENLIGHTEN. Onwards and upwards!"

