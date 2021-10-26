THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Will Be Performed Live In The Royal Botanic Garden Next Year

Celebrating 20 years in the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, The Wind in the Willows is Australia's best-loved family entertainment. From Wednesday 5 to Sunday 23 January join the amazing Mr Toad and his boisterous pals, Head Chief Rabbit, Ratty, Mole, Badger, Otter and Portly as they enterain young and old in Glenn Elston's hugely popular outdoor production on the foreshores of Sydney Harbour.



The Head Chief Rabbit will transform the whole audience into "little rabbits" with a wiggle of the nose and a waggle of the the ears so everyone can come along and join in the adventure. All are encouraged to get involved with plenty of interactive fun and opportunities to call out loud, sing along and become part of the adventure.



This is Kenneth Grahame's immortal story of living on the riverbank brought to life with music, songs, and laughs aplenty.

Pack a picnic, pack the kids and head on down to the harbour foreshore this Summer!

For tickets, visit www.willowslive.com.au or 02 9011 7704 or Ticketmaster

Tickets can be purchased on site approx. one hour before show time, subject to availability.