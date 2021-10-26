Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Will Be Performed Live In The Royal Botanic Garden Next Year

pixeltracker

Performances will run from Wednesday 5 to Sunday 23 January.

Oct. 26, 2021  
THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Will Be Performed Live In The Royal Botanic Garden Next Year

Celebrating 20 years in the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, The Wind in the Willows is Australia's best-loved family entertainment. From Wednesday 5 to Sunday 23 January join the amazing Mr Toad and his boisterous pals, Head Chief Rabbit, Ratty, Mole, Badger, Otter and Portly as they enterain young and old in Glenn Elston's hugely popular outdoor production on the foreshores of Sydney Harbour.

The Head Chief Rabbit will transform the whole audience into "little rabbits" with a wiggle of the nose and a waggle of the the ears so everyone can come along and join in the adventure. All are encouraged to get involved with plenty of interactive fun and opportunities to call out loud, sing along and become part of the adventure.

This is Kenneth Grahame's immortal story of living on the riverbank brought to life with music, songs, and laughs aplenty.

Pack a picnic, pack the kids and head on down to the harbour foreshore this Summer!

For tickets, visit www.willowslive.com.au or 02 9011 7704 or Ticketmaster
Tickets can be purchased on site approx. one hour before show time, subject to availability.


Related Articles View More Australia - Sydney Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell

More Hot Stories For You

  • CM School of Drama Junior Music Theater Ensemble Presents Annual Cabaret SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL
  • Photos: First Look at Janet Dacal and Sasson Gabay & More in THE BAND'S VISIT National Tour
  • Pittsburgh Opera Announces New Board Member Alice Gelormino
  • Pittsburgh Public Theater Announces 2021-2022 New Play Contest Submissions Now Being Accepted