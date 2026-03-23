THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Revival by Hayes Theatre Co Will Come to the Foundry Theatre

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For the first time ever, Hayes Theatre Co will bring one of its Landmark Productions to the Foundry Theatre stage. After a sold-out extended season at Hayes in 2025, plus visits to Wyong, Wollongong and Canberra, Hayes Theatre Co-Artistic Directors Richard Carroll and Victoria Falconer will raise the Jolly Roger once again as they revive their acclaimed version of The Pirates of Penzance. Performances run 2 May - 7 June.

Madcap, hilarious and bursting with invention, Carroll's sparkling new adaptation harnesses the irreverent, genre-busting spirit of Gilbert & Sullivan's sprawling satirical masterwork and launches it into the 21st century with raucous new life. And the wildest part? Just five actors play every role.

Original cast members Jay Laga'aia (The Pirate King and others), Brittanie Shipway (Ruth and Mabel) and Maxwell Simon (Frederic) return to the motley pirate crew once again, joined by new recruits Sarah Murr and Tana Laga'aia.

Together, this fearless ensemble conjures a world of pirates, lovers, sisters, major-generals, and many, many more. Transforming in an instant as costumes, voices and characters fly past at breakneck speed, it's a breathtaking theatrical feat, with no safety net and truly “all hands on deck”. A “riotous example” of Carroll and Falconer's famous “What if?” approach to theatre-making, the production was hailed by The Sydney Morning Herald as “a stroke of hilarious genius.”

“Hayes shows thrive on being inventive, nimble and always entertaining, which aligns perfectly with the vision behind the Foundry Theatre. We've been looking for the right moment to bring a show to this space, and our rollicking, rowdy Gilbert & Sullivan reimagining is the ultimate way to kick off this exciting new partnership,” said Richard Carroll.

“There is a specific magic built into the DNA of Every Hayes production - an intimacy that we know will translate beautifully to an innovative space like the Foundry Theatre. Expanding our reach to new spaces, creative partnerships and bigger audiences isn't just a growth milestone, it paves an ambitious pathway that will directly fuel the creativity and scope of future Hayes productions,” said Victoria Falconer.

This is Gilbert & Sullivan like you've never seen it before; a full throttle tour-de-force, as five wildly outnumbered actors (swash) buckle up for an epic voyage.

Batten down the hatches and jig along to the Foundry Theatre for The Pirates of Penzance or The Slave of Duty. Five Actors. Every Role. The original mega-musical - re-wired, re-booted, re-duced!