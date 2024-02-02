THE ASSEMBLY Comes to Campbelltown Arts Centre in March 2024

Campbelltown Arts Centre presents “THE ASSEMBLY”, a multifaceted performance from renowned choreographer, Raghav Handa, in March 2024.

"THE ASSEMBLY " is a captivating exploration of the transitional space between what was and what is to come, delving into the complexities of life's dualities. The performance weaves a narrative of concrete and abstract realms, exploring themes such as masculinity, life and death, beginning and end, rural and urban and war and peace.











Handa, known for using dance as a vehicle to explore profound societal questions, shares his artistic vision for "THE ASSEMBLY ": "I use dance as a Trojan horse to delve deep into the big questions our society is facing with my artistic curiosity. The themes of power play, the expression of masculinity, time, and the concepts of right and wrong action are central to my exploration."

"THE ASSEMBLY" is more than a performance; it is a document of cultural perpetuity, a testament to Handa's dedication to creating something new while preserving and evolving traditional practices.

Derived from the artists memory, “THE ASSEMBLY” promises a surrealist landscape filled with dynamic movement and sonic delights. With a choreographic style that deconstructs classical Indian Katak folk dance and indigenous contemporary dance techniques, Handa is developing a distinct Indian Australian vernacular, unique in the Australian performance landscape.

Audiences will be taken on a journey that challenges traditional notions of masculinity. Handa reflects on the implicit themes, stating, "The work straddles expressions of masculinity, exploring how men are together and what defines a man. It cuts close to the wire of what being masculine means in our society."

THE ASSEMBLY promises a unique utilisation of the space, creating different worlds that are rich with symbolism, imagery, and sound. Handa explains, "I work with a strong company of collaborators to create surreal spaces, drawing inspiration from my own memory, psychology, and vision of the future. The performance space becomes a canvas where we craft something extraordinary out of nothing."

The mesmerising production is in collaboration with dance artists, Victor Zarallo and Josh Freedman, sound artist James Brown, lighting designer Fausto Brusamolino, designer Isabel Hudson and dramaturg Vicki Van Hout.



