THE ASSEMBLY Comes to Campbelltown Arts Centre in March 2024

Performances run March 7-9, 2024.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Tim Draxl, Robert Grubb & More Complete the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia, Starrin Photo 1 Complete Cast Set for SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia
METAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour with Sights Set on Broadway and the W Photo 2 METAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour with Sights Set on Broadway
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hums Engineer Shares His Thoughts On NIGHT SONGS AT CONEY ISLAND Photo 3 REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hums Engineer Shares His Thoughts On NIGHT SONGS AT CONEY ISLAND
New Aussie Comedy Musical THE GRANDPARENTS CLUB Celebrates Grandparenthood Photo 4 New Aussie Comedy Musical THE GRANDPARENTS CLUB Celebrates Grandparenthood

THE ASSEMBLY Comes to Campbelltown Arts Centre in March 2024

Campbelltown Arts Centre presents “THE ASSEMBLY”, a multifaceted performance from renowned choreographer, Raghav Handa, in March 2024.

"THE ASSEMBLY " is a captivating exploration of the transitional space between what was and what is to come, delving into the complexities of life's dualities. The performance weaves a narrative of concrete and abstract realms, exploring themes such as masculinity, life and death, beginning and end, rural and urban and war and peace.





 

Handa, known for using dance as a vehicle to explore profound societal questions, shares his artistic vision for "THE ASSEMBLY ": "I use dance as a Trojan horse to delve deep into the big questions our society is facing with my artistic curiosity. The themes of power play, the expression of masculinity, time, and the concepts of right and wrong action are central to my exploration."

"THE ASSEMBLY" is more than a performance; it is a document of cultural perpetuity, a testament to Handa's dedication to creating something new while preserving and evolving traditional practices.

Derived from the artists memory, “THE ASSEMBLY” promises a surrealist landscape filled with dynamic movement and sonic delights. With a choreographic style that deconstructs classical Indian Katak folk dance and indigenous contemporary dance techniques, Handa is developing a distinct Indian Australian vernacular, unique in the Australian performance landscape. 

Audiences will be taken on a journey that challenges traditional notions of masculinity. Handa reflects on the implicit themes, stating, "The work straddles expressions of masculinity, exploring how men are together and what defines a man. It cuts close to the wire of what being masculine means in our society."

THE ASSEMBLY promises a unique utilisation of the space, creating different worlds that are rich with symbolism, imagery, and sound. Handa explains, "I work with a strong company of collaborators to create surreal spaces, drawing inspiration from my own memory, psychology, and vision of the future. The performance space becomes a canvas where we craft something extraordinary out of nothing."

The mesmerising production is in collaboration with dance artists, Victor Zarallo and Josh Freedman, sound artist James Brown, lighting designer Fausto Brusamolino, designer Isabel Hudson and dramaturg Vicki Van Hout. 


 




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
THE VISITORS, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, and More Take Home Sydney Theatre Awards; Full Lis Photo
THE VISITORS, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, and More Take Home Sydney Theatre Awards; Full List!

The winners of the 2023 Sydney Theatre Awards were announced on 29 January 2024 at a star-studded ceremony, with 30 Awards presented, shared between 15 productions which played on Sydney stages during 2023.

2
Travis De Vries Exhibit About Walking Comes to Bankstown Arts Centre Photo
Travis De Vries Exhibit About Walking Comes to Bankstown Arts Centre

For most people, walking is an everyday activity to keep your body moving and to get from one point to another. But for conceptual artist Travis De Vries, walking means so much more. His latest photographic collection on exhibition at Bankstown Arts Centre, Blak Flaneur, provides a unique perspective on the act of walking as an artistic practice.

3
Sydney Theatre Company Extends Season of RBG: OF MANY, ONE Due To Overwhelming Demand Photo
Sydney Theatre Company Extends Season of RBG: OF MANY, ONE Due To Overwhelming Demand

Sydney Theatre Company's critically acclaimed 'RBG: Of Many, One' extends its season due to overwhelming demand. Heather Mitchell reprises her role as Ruth Bader Ginsburg in this extensive Australian tour.

4
CIRCUS OF ILLUSION to Play Sydneys State Theatre in March Photo
CIRCUS OF ILLUSION to Play Sydney's State Theatre in March

Acclaimed illusionist and Australia's Got Talent finalist Michael Boyd is returning to Sydney's State Theatre for two shows only this March. Learn more here!

More Hot Stories For You

THE VISITORS, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, and More Take Home Sydney Theatre Awards; Full List!THE VISITORS, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, and More Take Home Sydney Theatre Awards; Full List!
Travis De Vries Exhibit About Walking Comes to Bankstown Arts CentreTravis De Vries Exhibit About Walking Comes to Bankstown Arts Centre
Sydney Theatre Company Extends Season of RBG: OF MANY, ONE Due To Overwhelming DemandSydney Theatre Company Extends Season of RBG: OF MANY, ONE Due To Overwhelming Demand
CIRCUS OF ILLUSION to Play Sydney's State Theatre in MarchCIRCUS OF ILLUSION to Play Sydney's State Theatre in March

Videos

Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Video
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
PARADE in Australia - Sydney PARADE
Seymour Centre (5/09-5/25)VIDEOS
WICKED in Australia - Sydney WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-2/04)VIDEOS
Chicago the Musical in Australia - Sydney Chicago the Musical
Capitol Theatre (6/09-7/28)VIDEOS
The One I'll Slay, the Other Slayeth Me: Shakespeare and the Language Revolution in Australia - Sydney The One I'll Slay, the Other Slayeth Me: Shakespeare and the Language Revolution
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (4/09-4/09)
Yuldea in Australia - Sydney Yuldea
Riverside Theatres (2/22-2/24)
Opera Up Late in Australia - Sydney Opera Up Late
Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House (3/01-3/01)
The Lonesome West in Australia - Sydney The Lonesome West
The Old Fitz Theatre (1/13-2/04)
RENT in Australia - Sydney RENT
Canberra Theatre Centre (6/07-6/13)VIDEOS
Sonnets & Semillon in Australia - Sydney Sonnets & Semillon
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (8/01-8/01)
Agapi & Other Kinds of Love in Australia - Sydney Agapi & Other Kinds of Love
Riverside Theatre (2/29-3/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You