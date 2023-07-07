Sydney Theatre Company's CONSTELLATIONS Opens This Month

Sydney Theatre Company’s Richard Wherrett Fellow, Ian Michael, makes his directorial debut with Nick Payne’s irresistible West End hit, Constellations, playing The Wharf Theatre from 29 July.

Starring Johnny Carr (Appropriate) and Catherine Văn-Davies (A Streetcar Named Desire), this taut two-hander is a profoundly moving and uplifting romantic comedy that explores the magic of human connection in a seemingly random universe.

Constellations premiered at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 2012 to widespread acclaim before making its mark on Broadway starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Wilson. Its most recent reimagined West End production saw critics once again raving, earning it the 2022 Olivier Award for Best Play Revival.

Director Ian Michael said when he first read the script for Constellations, he “fell in love with it, fast” and described it as a “deeply human, multiverse love story” in the vein of films Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Everything Everywhere All at Once:

“It’s full of glory and heartache, it's romantic and life-affirming. It shows us our humanity – how it is both vast and intimate at the same time. Cat and Johnny are bringing something even bigger than I ever imagined – they are electric together. I think it’s one of those plays where everyone who watches it will take away something unique to their own life experience.”

Constellations tells the story of beekeeper Roland and quantum physicist Marianne: two star-crossed lovers whose relationship plays out for the audience in a series of ‘what if?’ variations – their joy and heartbreak, their laughter and quarrels, their break-ups and make-ups.

The creative team bringing to life this poignant meditation includes designer Isabel Hudson, lighting designer Benjamin Brockman, composer & sound designer James Brown, assistant director Pratha Nagpal, fight director & intimacy coordinator Nigel Poulton, voice & text coach Charmian Gradwell and associate voice & text coach Jack Starkey-Gill.