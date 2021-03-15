Sydney Opera House presents The Little Prince onstage at the Joan Sutherland Theatre. The season runs from Wednesday 26 May to Sunday 6 June 2021.

One of the world's most loved stories is transformed into a live event, combining dance, aerial acrobatics, and new technologies to create a dreamlike and poetic universe that is almost impossible to describe.

Nearly 75 years after its release, The Little Prince remains one of the best-selling books in the world and the second most translated. Its sentiment remains as pertinent today as when it was first written.

With an incredible cast, stunning sets, costumes, projections and all of the characters you know and love, immerse yourself in The Little Prince's cosmic and fantastic world.

Presented by the Sydney Opera House in association with Broadway Entertainment Group. Choreography and Direction: Anne Tournié Adaptation and Co-direction: Chris Mouron Original Music: Terry Truck Based on the original book of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Editions Gallimard 1945.

Learn more and book at https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events/whats-on/circus-and-magic/2021/the-little-prince.html.