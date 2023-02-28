Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sydney Chamber Choir Brings SPLENDOUR & MYSTERY to Verbrugghen Hall

The performance is on 25 March 2023 at 7.30pm.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Sydney Chamber Choir Brings SPLENDOUR & MYSTERY to Verbrugghen Hall

Sydney Chamber Choir celebrates the harmonic power of double and triple choirs, separated in space or closely interwoven, in a glorious concert of contemporary, Renaissance and Australian choral-making at the Verbrugghen Hall, Sydney Conservatorium, at 7.30pm on Saturday, 25 March.

Splendour & Mystery will feature two famous settings of the Magnificat, by Renaissance masters Heinrich Schütz, and his Venetian mentor Giovanni Gabrieli. This stunning polyphony, along with Gabrieli's joyous, multi-part Jubilate Deo, will be enriched with the grandeur of early "brass", provided by Sydney ensemble Camerata Antica.

With multiple choirs of voices and historic instruments, singing out across vast spaces, this was the 'surround sound' of past centuries! Led by Matthew Manchester, the ensemble features sackbutts (an early trombone), and the cornetto - a unique wind instrument, part flute, part trumpet, with no modern descendant.

"Sackbutts and cornetti playing alongside voices were a regular musical feature up until the seventeenth century," says Matthew Manchester, who founded Camerata Antica in 2010.

"The ethereal, sometime indistinguishable, combination of cornetto and voice is, quite simply, one of the most beautiful sounds you will ever hear."

Swiss composer Frank Martin finished his sublime Mass for Double Choir in 1926 but left it in a drawer untouched for 40 years. Performing it was, he said, "a matter between me and God".

Conductor and the Choir's Music Director Sam Allchurch has long wanted to program it, now one of the greatest choral works of the modern age.

"Gabrieli and Schütz wrote for public ceremony, but Martin's Mass is intensely private music, written for the ears of God alone, and so beautiful and tender," says Allchurch. "His Mass was less about separating two choirs, than weaving them together."

The concert also includes two celebrated Australian works: Heavenly Father by Sydney composer and professional church musician, Brooke Shelley, whose fine choral textures explore the circular nature of life and death; and Clare Maclean's exquisite Christ the King, where multiple voices refract out of a single line of pure melody.

Finally, with overlapping harmonies and silences like waves on the sand, is John Tavener's transcendent Hymn to Mother of God which, following his conversion, draws on the mystical traditions of the Greek Orthodox Church.




Further Cast Announced For TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in Sydney Photo
Further Cast Announced For TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in Sydney
The producers of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL have announced casting for the award-winning smash hit musical which premieres at Theatre Royal Sydney this May. 
REVIEW: As Disney Enters Its Centenary Year, Sydney Symphony Orchestra Presents A Multi Se Photo
REVIEW: As Disney Enters Its Centenary Year, Sydney Symphony Orchestra Presents A Multi Sensory Trip Through Its Animated Movies with DISNEY 100 THE CONCERT
Sydney Symphony Orchestra pairs with MM Creative Productions to celebrate the centenary of the movie and media behemoth Disney with DISNEY 100 THE CONCERT
REVIEW: SEX MAGICK Explores The Ownership Of Culture As A Young Australian-South Asian Man Photo
REVIEW: SEX MAGICK Explores The Ownership Of Culture As A Young Australian-South Asian Man Discovers Himself
Nicholas Brown’s (playwright and co-director) new work SEX MAGICK is a brilliant new comedic self-discovery story that has deep conversations of culture and who has a right to practice, promote and profit from it. 
BLANC DE BLANC Season Extends at the Grand Electric Photo
BLANC DE BLANC Season Extends at the Grand Electric
The hedonistic world of Blanc de Blanc Encore has been wowing audiences since it opened in January in the totally refurbished cabaret venue The Grand Electric, Surry Hills.  The Producers, Strut & Fret are delighted to announce that their much-loved cabaret, circus and burlesque show has been extended and will now play until 23 April. 

More Hot Stories For You


Further Cast Announced For TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in SydneyFurther Cast Announced For TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in Sydney
February 27, 2023

The producers of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL have announced casting for the award-winning smash hit musical which premieres at Theatre Royal Sydney this May. 
Jacqui Dark Returns to Claire's Kitchen With SONGS MY FRIENDS TAUGHT ME
February 27, 2023

Jacqui Dark returns to Claire’s Kitchen in a show co-created with Daryl Wallis and Sam Russell, with songs for the weirdos who have your back, who helped you bury the bodies, who lead you astray and back again … who know all about you but love you anyway.
BLANC DE BLANC Season Extends at the Grand ElectricBLANC DE BLANC Season Extends at the Grand Electric
February 23, 2023

The hedonistic world of Blanc de Blanc Encore has been wowing audiences since it opened in January in the totally refurbished cabaret venue The Grand Electric, Surry Hills.  The Producers, Strut & Fret are delighted to announce that their much-loved cabaret, circus and burlesque show has been extended and will now play until 23 April. 
THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS is Now on Australian TourTHE GODS THE GODS THE GODS is Now on Australian Tour
February 23, 2023

The award-winning team behind international smash-hit shows ORPHEUS & EURYDICE return to the southern hemisphere for their biggest tour yet! Look out Australia, The Gods are here! 
Front and Centre 2023 Participants AnnouncedFront and Centre 2023 Participants Announced
February 23, 2023

Fourteen skilled participants have been selected for ‘Front and Centre 2023’ - a career coaching and professional development program for women and non-binary people with disability working in the arts, creative and cultural sectors across NSW, the ACT, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania. 
share