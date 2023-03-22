Spiegeltent Returns To Wollongong With Epic Three Week Program

After delighting Wollongong audiences since 2017, The Spiegeltent returns to take over the Wollongong Arts Precinct once more. With three weeks of electrifying live performance, a dash of comedy and splash of family fun, The Spiegeltent's 2023 season will be brought to life from 7-25 June 2023.

Originating in the late 19th century as a travelling entertainment venue, the stunning Aurora Spiegeltent is an extravagant big top tent decorated with mirrors, stained glass, velvet and brocade with a beautifully glamorous old-world feel and a live experience like no other.

This year's jam-packed program features three headlining shows from heavy hitters of the entertainment world, showcasing the very best of circus, comedy, and cabaret.

Opening the first week of festivities is an all-star cast of cabaret royalty in London Calling. Hop on the big red bus of mayhem that delivers a surprise and delight show for all ages by Paul Dabek.

Dummies Corp's killer circus comedy The Dumtectives in Cirque Noir will follow and is sure to thrill spectators. Unlike anything audiences have seen before, it blends awe-inspiring acrobatics, slapstick gold, dash of burlesque and high-flying aerial stunts.

Also from the internationally acclaimed Dummies Corp, is their award-winning, family-friendly show Trash Test Dummies. Taking the humble household wheelie bin to new heights, they promise to deliver a dump truck full of hilarity for the whole family.

Rounding out the headline shows, Le Coup will transform the glittering Aurora Spiegeltent into a neo-vaudeville speakeasy, with Chelsea McGuffin and Co. gathering Australia's finest cabaret and circus stars to mix fire breathing, daring aerial feats and breathtaking acrobatics for a scintillatingly visceral experience. A tribute to funfairs, travelling troupes and the showmen and women of yesteryear, Le Coup will feature a ferocious live soundtrack by the bluegrass band Father Grant and The Blunt Objects.

Bringing the laughs to The Spiegeltent stage will be a top-tier line-up including the delightfully silly Garry Starr, the fierce and fabulous Karen From Finance, everybody's favourite Akmal, larrikin Aussie Dave Hughes, the charming Gabbi Bolt, dynamic duo Charles Firth (The Chaser) & James Schloeffel (The Shovel) and plenty of laughs from the spectacular line up of the Multicultural Comedy Gala.

The Spiegeltent will also showcase outstanding local talent, including drag queen extraordinaire Roxee Horror and the antic-fuelled, part-game show, part-vaudevillian caper The Strangeways Cabaret.

Merrigong Theatre Company Program Manager Penny Watts said "This year due to the exciting IPAC refurbishments taking place which impacts the arts precinct, we are having a winter Spiegeltent for the very first time. Our program has something to offer everyone, as we have a diverse and highly entertaining line-up of shows. Wollongong audiences will have the opportunity each night to discover innovative, unique and exceptional talent inside the Spiegeltent. We will have heating, mulled wine from the newly re-opened café and amazing entertainment."