Sharp Short Dance Opens Registrations For Its First Digital Festival

Sharp Short Dance, Sydney's most exciting youth dance festival, is going digital in 2020. Held by FORM Dance Projects, the Festival offers the best young dancers and choreographers from across Australia the opportunity to showcase their talent to a panel of industry professionals and compete for a variety of prizes and awards this October and November.

Registrations for the annual festival will open on 20th July, with the digital heats and final taking place from 26th October to 21st November. Registrations are open to those aged 21 years and under.

Participants are asked to submit a dance film or recorded performance of up to three minutes in length. Mentorship sessions with film and dance experts will be offered to provide advice regarding the technicalities involved in producing an effective digital dance work. The general public will be able to vote for their favourite works across three online heats from 26th October, and a panel of industry professionals will award the best works in a live streamed Final held on 21st November.

A panel of industry professionals will be judging the submitted works, seeking excellence in performance and innovative choreography. Awards to be won include Outstanding Male and Female Performers, Outstanding Solo, Duet and Ensemble Performances, Outstanding Dance Film Production, Best Original Music Score, and the Audience Choice Award.

Sharp Short Dance participants are also eligible for highly sought-after industry secondment opportunities with professional dance companies such as Sydney Dance Company Pre-Professional Year.

Applications: To download a 2020 application form, visit the FORM Dance Projects website: https://www.form.org.au/sharp-short-dance-2020/

Registration fee: $15

Key Dates:

Registrations: Open from Monday 20th July and close Monday 14th September

Heat One: Monday 26th to Thursday 29th October

Heat Two: Monday 2nd to Thursday 5th November

Heat Three: Monday 9th to Thursday 12th November

Heat Finalists: Monday 16th to Tuesday 17th November

Live Streamed Final: Saturday 21st November at 7:00pm

Final Tickets: From $15

Website: https://www.form.org.au/

