Seymour Centre To Reopen This Month

The Seymour will partner with Griffin Theatre Company to provide a temporary home for the rest of Griffin's 2020 season.

For the first time since closing their doors six months ago, Seymour Centre has announced that the venue will reopen this month for public performances.

The Seymour is a significant contributor to the Sydney arts ecology, each year supporting a diverse range of arts organisations-from emerging independent companies to major festivals-to create and present work in its theatres. The Seymour also presents its own annual season of curated theatre productions.

The Seymour's Artistic Director, Timothy Jones, said, "In March, we would never have anticipated we would be completely closed until September. It's incredible and unprecedented when you stop and think about it. Eight weeks ago we had to make the tough decision to completely shelve the rest of our 2020 curated program, and that was quite devastating. However, now looking at the positives, we are so pleased that the Seymour's generous foyer and theatre spaces enable us to say a cautious and suitably COVID-safe, welcome back."

Starting this month, the Seymour will partner with Griffin Theatre Company to provide a temporary home for the rest of Griffin's 2020 season. "Griffin is dedicated to the development and production of new Australian theatre and this seems a perfect fit for this moment, reminding us of who we are in this great time of uncertainty," said Jones.

In addition, the Seymour will present the world premiere of In the Zone from Shaun Parker & Company (also live-streaming to schools around Australia), plus Room on the Broom from award-winning children's theatre company, CDP Theatre Producers. The Seymour will also support the development of young artists with a showcase performance from Brent Street Academy, one of our country's leading performing arts schools. More events, including the 2021 season, will be announced soon.

