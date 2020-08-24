Selby & Friends Present TRANSFIGURED Available From This Saturday

The show was recorded at Sydney City Recital Hall and is available online to all from 29 August.

Selby & Friends celebrates a third online performance by welcoming two new friends to the series in Schubert's joyous 'Trout' Quintet - again shot in high resolution video and recorded in premium hi-fi at Sydney's spectacular City Recital Hall. And it is available online to all from 29 August!

Following the success of her first two Covid-safe concerts Let's Get Personal and Beethoven's Ghost - broadcast in May and July respectively- Australian pianist Kathryn Selby AM and her friends bring a sparkling new program to Australian - and worldwide - audiences.

This time Selby is joined by the outstanding young Australian violinist, Grace Clifford, here from her studies in the US because of COVID, ACO Principal Violist Stefanie Farrands, iconic Australian cellist and long-time Selby & Friends collaborator Julian Smiles and ACO Principal Double Bass Maxime Bibeau.

The concert presents Mozart's final Piano Trio, the Brahms final Piano Quartet - No 3 in C minor Op. 60 and Schubert's inimitable Piano Quintet in A major Quintet, Op.114 Die Forelle. The entire concert - with a bundle of special features including introductions by the artists, an interval treat with special guest ABC broadcaster Genevieve Lang and the artists - plus much more - is released to the public from 29th August.

Selby has a long-standing partnership with City Recital Hall, including having created their hit A Little Lunch Music series - of which she is co-Artistic Director.Selby & Friends' touring element had entered its 14th year just ahead of the Covid-19 restrictions. Her first two 2020 online concerts from lockdown broke through with top quality video and audio production. This, the 3rd in the filmed series, goes even further in bringing quality classical content to music lovers from a spectacular venue- ahead of what all hope is a gentle, safe easing of our enforced separation from live music!

The filmed concert is available free to 2020 subscribers and ticketed patrons and is available for purchase to new listeners starting at just $12.

For full details of Transfigured and all on-demand concerts, tickets, free audio, video trailers and more, visit www.selbyandfriends.com.au or call 1300 511 099.

