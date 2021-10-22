SPIEGELESQUE Returns To Parramatta Next Month

SPIEGELESQUE - A serendipitous romp through the captivating, eccentric and intoxicating world of vaudeville, variety, burlesque, and cabaret is returning to Riverside Theatre, Parramatta from 25 November - 5 December 2021.

The star and creator of the SPIEGELESQUE, Wayne Scott Kermond, could be described as show business royalty. As a 4th generation performer his family have a direct link to the glorious days of vaudeville entertainment, performing in such iconic Sydney theatres as The Tivoli and The Trocadero, where these beautiful opulent venues not only showcased the best of Cabaret but were places of fun with a strong sense of community. SPIEGELESQUE reinvents that same sense of beauty, fun and community.



Join your award-winning irrepressible emcee 'Vayne' and a cast of Internationally acclaimed performers as they take you on a magical adventure where song, dance, circus, and slapstick collide to create entertainment that will captivate, invigorate & fascinate.



In the world of today, where we have survived the last 18 months in a mainly remote, separate existence, spending long hours in front of screens, there is a real need for live entertainment where people can interact with a performance and share the experience together. A place where the magic happens, and audiences can begin to heal by celebrating comedy, beauty, and talent.

Bookings: https://riversideparramatta.com.au or call 8839 3399