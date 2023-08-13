SARAH QUAND MÊME, Celebrating Sarah Bernhardt, to Have Sydney Premiere Beginning This Month

Performances run August 29th to September 2nd.

By: Aug. 13, 2023

POPULAR

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, in the West End & in Australia Photo 1 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia
REVIEW: Sydney Opens The World Premiere Of Sean Cercone And David Abbinanti's New Musical Photo 2 REVIEW: Sydney Opens The World Premiere Of Sean Cercone And David Abbinanti's New Musical ELVIS A MUSICAL REVOLUTION
REVIEW: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - A MUSICAL THRILLER Is Given A Glo Photo 3 REVIEW: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - A MUSICAL THRILLER Is Given A Gloriously Gothic Treatment
REVIEW: Bernadette Robinson Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music with Her New Show DIVAS. Photo 4 REVIEW: Bernadette Robinson Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music with Her New Show DIVAS.

SARAH QUAND MÊME, Celebrating Sarah Bernhardt, to Have Sydney Premiere Beginning This Month

On March 28th 1923, Sarah Bernhardt died, and a million grieving Parisians took to the streets to bid farewell to the phenomenon known as 'La Divine'. On March 28th 2023 - marking this centenary - SARAH Quand Même, opened at Théâtre de Nèsle in Paris.
 
Now, just as 'La Divine' did in 1891, the show makes its debut Downunder – with two genuine Australian theatre legends at the helm.

Written & performed by SUSIE LINDEMAN and directed by WAYNE HARRISON,
the Sydney premiere season plays August 29th to September 2nd at the Meraki Arts Mainstage in Darlinghurst.

Sarah Bernhardt's life has inspired a thousand tales - from playing Hamlet to being the world's first film star… and losing a leg. But SARAH Quand Même reveals La Divine's story from the inside. This new Australian play has the honour of being the only theatrical tribute to Sarah Bernhardt in Paris, alongside the current exhibition at the Petit Palais, “Sarah Bernhardt: Et la femme Créa la Star”. She was always ahead of her time.

The plot: It is nearly show-time and Sarah is rehearsing. But when her granddaughter asks for a story, Sarah inspires a drama filled with the daring of a woman both celebrated and condemned. Caught between the myth and her monster (the audience) - la scène and l'esprit - Sarah reveals her inner self for the first, and last, time. The play is performed in English with interspersed French.
 
Wayne Harrison and Susie Lindeman continue their collaboration following the Paris success of the Vivien Leigh play, Letter To Larry, by Australian playwright Donald MacDonald.
 

SARAH Quand Même

Written and performed by Susie Lindeman
Directed by Wayne Harrison
August 29 to September 2
Tues to Sat 7.30pm | Sat matinee 2pm
Meraki Arts Mainstage
231 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst
Tickets $35 / $30 conc.
Bookings www.meraki.sydney  




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
REVIEW: Miranda Michalowskis SATURDAY GIRLS Is A Heartwarming And Humerous Exploration Of Photo
REVIEW: Miranda Michalowski's SATURDAY GIRLS Is A Heartwarming And Humerous Exploration Of Navigating Female Friendships And Adolescence.

Presented as part of Belvoir St Theatre’s 25A series, SATURDAY GIRLS is an honest expression of the teen female experience with the added challenge of sexual discovery. 

2
REVIEW: Charlotte Woods THE WEEKEND Is Given The Stage Treatment With Sue Smiths Adaptatio Photo
REVIEW: Charlotte Wood's THE WEEKEND Is Given The Stage Treatment With Sue Smith's Adaptation.

Highlighting mature women’s stories, THE WEEKEND is brought to the stage with Sarah Goodes (Director) presentation of Sue Smith’s adaptation of Charlotte Wood’s 2019 novel of the same name.

3
WICKED in Sydney Launches $45 Digital Lottery Photo
WICKED in Sydney Launches $45 Digital Lottery

WICKED has announced a $45 digital Lottery for all performances at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from 25 August, in association with TodayTix. Find out how to enter the lottery here!

4
Boundless Festival Returns to Sydney in 2023 Photo
Boundless Festival Returns to Sydney in 2023

Boundless, Australia’s leading festival of Indigenous and culturally diverse Australian writers, will return in 2023 in a new format: a series of five free events across Western Sydney between September and December.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dismissal
Seymour Centre (8/26-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Seagull
Roslyn Packer Theatre (11/21-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mel Buttle: Let Me Know Either Way?
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre (8/31-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Plenty Of Fish in the Sea
PACT Theatre (9/05-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Is God Is
Wharf 1 Theatre (9/15-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Theatre Royal Sydney (5/04-12/23)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Betty is a Butcher
PACT Theatre (9/05-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Turn of the Screw
Seymour Centre (7/21-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus
Riverside Theatres (10/06-12/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You