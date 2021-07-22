Riverside Theatres Takes New Direction As It Bids Farewell to A Legend

A new director will take the reins of Parramatta's iconic Riverside Theatres from next month, with the long-serving Robert Love stepping down after 20 years at the helm.

City of Parramatta Council today announced the appointment of Craig McMaster, who brings with him more than 30 years' experience in global entertainment, theatre and venue management. Most recently, Mr. McMaster led the development and opening of the multi-awarded $100 million Sydney Coliseum Theatre at West HQ in Rooty Hill.

Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer said the appointment marked an exciting new direction for Riverside Theatres, as Council continues its work on the proposed redevelopment of the facility as part of a new cultural precinct in Parramatta.

"We are delighted to welcome Craig as the new Director of Riverside Theatres," Cr Dwyer said.

"Craig's significant experience in the arts and entertainment industry, and his shared passion to further develop a thriving arts and events culture in Sydney's Central River City, positioned him as the ideal candidate to lead Riverside Theatres into the future," Cr Dwyer said.

On his appointment, Mr McMaster said: "I feel extremely privileged to have been selected to take on this exciting role and to have the opportunity to lead a successful and thriving venue like Riverside Theatres. I am looking forward to building on the amazing foundation that Robert has created and bringing to life some exciting new plans for Riverside's future.

"This past year has been a difficult one for us all, particularly the arts and entertainment industry. We can't wait to welcome patrons back to Riverside Theatres, and I am confident that we will emerge even stronger when that time comes."

Cr Dwyer said the announcement was a bittersweet moment for Riverside Theatres, acknowledging the enormous contribution Robert Love has made to the City.

"Without Robert's enthusiasm and passion, Riverside Theatres would not be the institution it is today. During his 20-year tenure, he has breathed new life into Riverside's performance, education and events programs and grown its production arms to put theatre in Parramatta on the map," Cr Dwyer said.

"We are sad to see Robert leave, but his legacy as a champion of the arts in Western Sydney will endure, and I have no doubt he will continue to inspire and contribute to the Australian arts community as he has done for more than 45 years."

Robert Love said he had enjoyed every moment of his time at Riverside Theatres and looked forward to seeing the evolution of the next chapter in the Theatres' 33-year history.

"I am sincerely grateful to have had the opportunity to be Director of Riverside Theatres over the past two decades - it has truly been the role of a lifetime," Mr Love said.

"Throughout my time here, I have worked with so many exceptional, passionate and creative people. I've also had the pleasure of seeing performing arts in Western Sydney evolve and grow. I am delighted to pass the Director's baton to Craig McMaster, knowing that he will lead Riverside Theatres, and the performing arts in Western Sydney, towards a bright and successful future."

Riverside Theatres, which is owned and operated by City of Parramatta Council, draws more than 180,000 patrons to up to 1000 performances and events every year. It is home to The National Theatre of Parramatta, which cultivates Western Sydney's next generation of artists, performers and creators, and FORM Dance Projects, a presenter of independent contemporary dance. It also offers an extensive educational program for young people and people with disability.