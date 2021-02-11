Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Return Fire Productions Presents Comedy Revue MONO

9 comic monologues, 3 great actors, 1 hilarious comedy!

Feb. 11, 2021  

Return Fire Productions, producers of the smash-hit theatre comedy revue Senior Moments, have announced their new comedy, Mono, starring Max Gillies (The Gillies Report), Jean Kittson (The Big Gig) and John Wood (Blue Heelers).

In the tradition of Joyce Grenfell, Alan Bennett and Bob Newhart, Mono features nine brilliant comic characters brought to life by three legendary performers delivering their hysterical monologues in 90 minutes of wit, fun and laughter.

Max Gillies, Jean Kittson and John Wood are the entire cast of Mono, each inhabiting three different comedic characters in a seriously side-splitting show. A hilarious headmistress, a compromised cop, a mixed-up minister and more are all part of the comedy tour-de-force that is Mono.

Master satirist Max Gillies says he is looking forward to teaming up with Jean Kittson and John Wood to have some fun and laughs. "Of course, John and I shared the stage recently in Senior Moments, if my memory serves me correctly," he says. "Now we'll be on stage together again. But separately. Unless he joins me in one of my monologues. But the show is called Mono, not Duo, so I'm sure he wouldn't. Would he? Come along and we'll find out together."

Mono is being presented in a strictly limited NSW season from 20 to 31 March across six venues in Sydney (Penrith, Belrose) and regional NSW (Wyong, Bathurst, Orange, Dubbo).

Learn more at www.monoshow.com.au.


