Photos: NEXT TO NORMAL In Rehearsal With Sydney Musical Theatre

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Sydney Musical Theatre has released a first look at rehearsals for its upcoming production of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical Next to Normal, opening at the Greenhalgh Theatre, Lindfield from 9–26 July 2026. Check out the photos.

Featuring an outstanding Sydney cast led by Izzy Tilden (Diana Goodman), Simon Donovan (Dan Goodman), Raven Swinkels (Natalie Goodman), Hugh Arthur (Gabe Goodman), Nye Morrison (Henry) and Brayden Macfarlane-Walker (Dr Madden/Dr Fine), the production is directed by Sarah Shanahan, with musical direction by Tom Borbilas.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and three Tony Awards, Next to Normal has become one of the defining musicals of the twenty-first century. Following its critically acclaimed Donmar Warehouse production and Olivier Award-nominated West End transfer, the musical continues to captivate audiences around the world with its powerful exploration of mental illness, grief, family and unconditional love.

Sydney Musical Theatre's production also features a unique piece of casting that has already generated significant interest online. Understudy Raven Swinkels will perform both Natalie Goodman and Gabe Goodman across different performances, with the announcement receiving more than double the engagement of the original cast reveal and being shared internationally by Next to Normal fans, including in Japan.

Next to Normal plays 9–26 July 2026 at the Greenhalgh Theatre, Lindfield. Tickets are on sale now:





Simon Donovan, Hugh Arthur



Simon Donovan



Raven Swinkels



Hugh Arthur, Izzy Tilden



Charli Arkle, Simon Donovan



Hugh Arthur, Charli Arkle



Soraya Laplume-Barker, Zion Lallana



Charli Arkle



Simon Donovan, Hugh Arthur

Simon Donovan

Raven Swinkels

Hugh Arthur, Izzy Tilden

Charli Arkle, Simon Donovan

Hugh Arthur, Charli Arkle

Soraya Laplume-Barker, Zion Lallana

Charli Arkle

Izzy Tilden

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