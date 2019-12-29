Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ

Article Pixel Dec. 29, 2019  

Grammy Award-winning global star Keith Urban was joined by Australian artists Amy Shark and John Butler will join him for the official Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ on Saturday 21 December in a specially created show titled "Keith Urban and Friends".

ARIA award winning Butler and Shark had both been hand selected by Urban to accompany him on one of Australia's biggest venue opening nights of the decade.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Robert Catto

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Keith Urban

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Keith Urban

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Keith Urban

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Keith Urban

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Keith Urban

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Keith Urban

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Keith Urban

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Keith Urban

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Keith Urban

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Keith Urban

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Keith Urban

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Keith Urban

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Keith Urban

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Amy Shark

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Amy Shark

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Amy Shark

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Amy Shark

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Amy Shark

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Amy Shark

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Amy Shark

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Amy Shark

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Amy Shark

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Amy Shark

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Amy Shark

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Amy Shark

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
Amy Shark

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
John Butler

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
John Butler

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
John Butler

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
John Butler

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
John Butler

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
John Butler

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
John Butler

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
John Butler

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
John Butler

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
John Butler

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
John Butler

Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ
John Butler



