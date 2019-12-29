Photo Flash: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, and John Butler Perform at the Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ

Grammy Award-winning global star Keith Urban was joined by Australian artists Amy Shark and John Butler will join him for the official Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ on Saturday 21 December in a specially created show titled "Keith Urban and Friends".

ARIA award winning Butler and Shark had both been hand selected by Urban to accompany him on one of Australia's biggest venue opening nights of the decade.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You