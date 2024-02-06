Patti Newton Will Remain With the GREASE Cast as it Tours to Sydney and Perth

Patti Newton has confirmed that she will be continuing with her role of Miss Lynch in the hit-musical GREASE when it tours to Sydney and Perth later this year.

GREASE is currently playing at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre with new tickets on sale this week for the Sydney season opening 24 March and the Perth season starting on 30 June.

Patti Newton as Miss Lynch, Jay Laga’aia as Vince Fontaine and Marcia Hines as Teen Angel lead a multi-talented company in the hit musical, which features dazzling costumes and all those unforgettable songs from the movie, including Summer Nights, Sandy, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re The One That I Want, Greased Lightnin’, and Grease is the Word.

Grease Sydney Season

Venue: Capitol Theatre, Sydney

Season: From 24 March

Bookings: Click Here or 136 100