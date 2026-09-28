PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) Begins Brisbane Run at QPAC This Week

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The highly anticipated Brisbane season of the acclaimed musical comedy Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) is at Playhouse, QPAC. Having received rave reviews throughout its national tour, this hilarious musical retelling of Jane Austin’s classic novel is a little bit SIX and a little bit &Juliet.

Taking on the iconic roles of Elizabeth Bennet, Mr Darcy, Jane Bennet, Charles Bingley, Mr and Mrs Bennet and all other characters, are Amy Lehpamer (&Juliet), Zoe Ioannou (Guys & Dolls), Kaori Maeda-Judge (Little Women), newcomer Ruby Shannon and Teo Vergara (Jagged Little Pill).

Direct from its triumph in the West End where it won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) is a unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s most iconic love story. Men, money and microphones are fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn’t be higher when it comes to romance.

The show features a string of pop classics including Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You’re So Vain. Coming to Australia for the first time, five fearless performers bring Austen’s world of love, class and chaos to life with heart, humour and unstoppable energy in this modern take on one of the world’s most adapted pieces of literature.

Playing now until 18 October, tickets are selling fast from www.prideandprejudicesortof.com.au



Photo Credit: MATTEW CHEN

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