PLENTY OF FISH IN THE SEA to Play PACT Theatre as Part of Sydney Fringe

Online dating: fish tank or shark pool? Take an absurd journey into this fantastical fable to find love.

A hopeless romantic is washed up on the shoreline of the fishing village Saint- Cotriade. His temporary lodgings in an ancient and mysterious monastery bring him tête-à-tête with an unlikely and devout duo in an unpredictable kind of hook-up culture. Plenty of Fish in the Sea is a darkly humorous and physically adventurous contemporary fable about finding the perfect catch.

"In the style of the absurd fables of Kafka, Beckett or Camus...performances are inventive, physical and hilarious... dream-like states are excitingly theatrical..." Kaleidoscope Arts

Plenty of Fish in the Sea is conceived and directed by Emily Ayoub and Madeline Baghurst. It premiered as part of The Flying Nun program earlier this year. Now, Christopher Samuel Carroll joins the cast for this new iteration of the work for Sydney Fringe's Made in Sydney program.

Clockfire create a dazzling dream of what it is to yearn for love and find it in the most unexpected places. There's nothing quite like this work in Sydney and audiences of all ages will engage in everything from comedic thrills and spills to its dark sensuality.

Venue: PACT Theatre
Dates: 5 - 9 September
Times: Varied - see Box Office for details
Ticket prices: $35/Concessions $30/Deadly $28 + fees
Fringe box office: Click Here
Suitable 14+

Conceived and Directed by Emily Ayoub & Madeline Baghurst
Producer Kate Gaul
Associate Producer Lily Hayman
Composer Mary Rapp
Sound Design Daniel Herten
Designer Tobhiyah Stone Feller
Lighting Designer Victor Kalka
Stage Manager Domenic Hort




