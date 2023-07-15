PLENTY OF FISH IN THE SEA to Play PACT Theatre as Part of Sydney Fringe

Online dating: fish tank or shark pool? Take an absurd journey into this fantastical fable to find love.

A hopeless romantic is washed up on the shoreline of the fishing village Saint- Cotriade. His temporary lodgings in an ancient and mysterious monastery bring him tête-à-tête with an unlikely and devout duo in an unpredictable kind of hook-up culture. Plenty of Fish in the Sea is a darkly humorous and physically adventurous contemporary fable about finding the perfect catch.

"In the style of the absurd fables of Kafka, Beckett or Camus...performances are inventive, physical and hilarious... dream-like states are excitingly theatrical..." Kaleidoscope Arts

Plenty of Fish in the Sea is conceived and directed by Emily Ayoub and Madeline Baghurst. It premiered as part of The Flying Nun program earlier this year. Now, Christopher Samuel Carroll joins the cast for this new iteration of the work for Sydney Fringe's Made in Sydney program.

Clockfire create a dazzling dream of what it is to yearn for love and find it in the most unexpected places. There's nothing quite like this work in Sydney and audiences of all ages will engage in everything from comedic thrills and spills to its dark sensuality.

Venue: PACT Theatre

Dates: 5 - 9 September

Times: Varied - see Box Office for details

Ticket prices: $35/Concessions $30/Deadly $28 + fees

Fringe box office: Click Here

Suitable 14+

Conceived and Directed by Emily Ayoub & Madeline Baghurst

Producer Kate Gaul

Associate Producer Lily Hayman

Composer Mary Rapp

Sound Design Daniel Herten

Designer Tobhiyah Stone Feller

Lighting Designer Victor Kalka

Stage Manager Domenic Hort