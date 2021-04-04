Opera Australia Issues Statement Following the Death of Carla Zampatti at LA TRAVIATA

Carla Zampatti, Australian fashion designer and businesswoman, died last week after suffering a fall at an outdoor Opera Australia event, 7News reports.

Opera Australia has released a statement on her passing, but did not respond to reports that the stairs that caused the fall were "dangerous."

"Opera Australia is deeply saddened by the news of Carla Zampatti's passing," the statement reads. "Ms Zampatti was an Australian fashion icon and a passionate supporter of the arts who will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with her family at this time."

Carla Zampatti launched her brand in 1965, and her first boutique opened in Sydney's Surry Hills in 1972. Throughout the 1980s and 90s, Carla came into her power as a successful businesswoman and was awarded the inaugural 1980 Australian Business Woman of the Year.

In 2005, Carla was one of several fashion designers to be featured on postage stamps in the Australian Legends Series. In 2008, Carla was awarded the Australian Fashion Laureate. The prestigious award is presented by the industry's most respected leaders and recognises that the 'candidates body of work has global reach, aligns with ethical standards and links fashion to business.'

Carla's career came full circle in May 2015 when she celebrated her 50th anniversary with a runway show at the iconic Sydney Opera House. It was the same place where, five decades prior, her models had posed at the then-construction site. In 2020, Carla celebrated her 55th anniversary.