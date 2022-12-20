Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

OTHERING Comes to Sydney Festival Next Month

Performances run Friday 13th January – Sunday 15th January.

Dec. 20, 2022  
OTHERING Comes to Sydney Festival Next Month

Little Big Woman Productions will premiere Debra Keenahan's provocative one-woman performance, Othering from 13th to 15th January at Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre as part of the 2023 Sydney Festival.

Co-written, produced and performed by artist, writer, and psychologist Debra Keenahan (Little Things Matter, #Belittled, Awkward Conversations), Othering is a powerful new work that encourages audiences to reflect on the casual ill treatment of people with dwarfism and in turn, those who are perceived as 'outside the norm'. This multidisciplinary work aims to change visual perspective and point of view, so audience may experience the panopticon of disability - me seeing you, seeing me.

Inspired by Keenahan's lived experience as a woman with achondroplasia dwarfism, Othering reverses and inverts the gaze of the audience, revealing the world through the eyes of the performer to reveal an uncomfortable truth; if you look different, you stand out from the crowd - but that's not always a good thing. Sometimes, it is deadly.

Othering addresses the physical, social, and personal dimensions of personhood to examine the subject of "being different" as an insider. By emphasising the reactions, attitudes, and behaviours of the broader society in the construction of difference and disability, Othering encourages audiences to reflect upon how we use words and actions to other those who are perceived differently.

Debra Keenahan is a multi-disciplinary artist, advocate, author and psychologist whose work explores how society dehumanises those with a disability. Her work has been shown at the Cannes Short Film Festival, AGNSW, ACMI, UNSW Galleries and was a finalist in the Focus on Ability Short Film Festival. Debra has been the recipient of numerous grants from the Australia Council for the Arts, Create NSW and ArtScreen; and has acted as a consultant on disability access to the National Gallery of Australia, and NAVA (National Association of Visual Artists).

Keenahan insists it is people's attitude to her dwarfism that is her true disability. She believes in art as a powerful tool to communicate complex concepts more readily, using her work with the intent to instigate social change and empathy. Keenahan reflects,

"'Othering' is about people who are considered less-than-human and as such, can be treated with disrespect, callous disregard, or even abuse and violence. For some, this attitude has become so pervasive as to be unquestioned, even somewhat "acceptable" to the public. When all these people want to do is live their lives - like everyone else".

In this immersive performance, Othering prompts viewers to question, when the world says you're no one, how do you show you are someone?

PRODUCER & PERFORMER Debra Keenahan PRODUCER, DIRECTOR & CO-WRITER Katrina Douglas SET & COSTUME DESIGN Kate Shanahan COMPOSER & SOUND DESIGN Paul Prestipino FILM & VIDEO DESIGN Sean Bacon LIGHTING DESIGN Matt Cox PRODUCTION MANAGER Madeleine Picard SCRIPT CONSULTANT Nick Atkins PHOTO DOCUMENTATION Robert Brindley



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


VELVET REWIRED At Sydney Opera House Extended Photo
VELVET REWIRED At Sydney Opera House Extended
Due to extraordinary demand, the Sydney season in the Opera House Studio of Velvet Rewired, the celebration of the glitz and glamour of the disco era, will be extended until 12 February 2023.
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards; Seymour Centre Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards; Seymour Centre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Trevor Ashley Joins JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Melbourne As Pharaoh Photo
Trevor Ashley Joins JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Melbourne As 'Pharaoh' For One Week Only!
Tim Lawson in association with Michael Harrison and The Really Useful Group have announced that Trevor Ashley, for one week only, will be joining the production of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT in Melbourne. 
Willoughby Symphony Orchestra Announces 2023 Season Photo
Willoughby Symphony Orchestra Announces 2023 Season
At a launch held at The Concourse, Chatswood Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra, Dr. Nicholas Milton AM and Willoughby Mayor, Tanya Taylor proudly announced the 2023 season of the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra. 

More Hot Stories For You


VELVET REWIRED At Sydney Opera House ExtendedVELVET REWIRED At Sydney Opera House Extended
December 19, 2022

Due to extraordinary demand, the Sydney season in the Opera House Studio of Velvet Rewired, the celebration of the glitz and glamour of the disco era, will be extended until 12 February 2023.
Photos: First Look at the International Tour of BAT OUT OF HELLPhotos: First Look at the International Tour of BAT OUT OF HELL
December 19, 2022

All new photos have been released for the International Tour of Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits.
Trevor Ashley Joins JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Melbourne As 'Pharaoh' For One Week Only!Trevor Ashley Joins JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Melbourne As 'Pharaoh' For One Week Only!
December 16, 2022

Tim Lawson in association with Michael Harrison and The Really Useful Group have announced that Trevor Ashley, for one week only, will be joining the production of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT in Melbourne. 
Willoughby Symphony Orchestra Announces 2023 SeasonWilloughby Symphony Orchestra Announces 2023 Season
December 15, 2022

At a launch held at The Concourse, Chatswood Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra, Dr. Nicholas Milton AM and Willoughby Mayor, Tanya Taylor proudly announced the 2023 season of the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra. 
Hayes Theatre Co. Presents the Sydney Premiere of CITY OF ANGELS Next YearHayes Theatre Co. Presents the Sydney Premiere of CITY OF ANGELS Next Year
December 15, 2022

City of Angels is playing at Hayes Theatre Co from 23 June 2023. The Tony Award winner captures the gritty sights and sounds of Hollywood's classic detective movies, set to a brilliant, jazzy Hollywood score.
share