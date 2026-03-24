New Zealand's Indian Ink Theatre Company Make Their Opera House Debut Will BALOON DOG

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New Zealand's Indian Ink Theatre Company will make their Sydney Opera House debut with the Australian premiere of Balloon Dog from 24-28 June. Inspired by one of India's most famous stories, this beautifully tender tale celebrates courage and shared humanity, told through theatrical magic and original music performed live.

Written by Indian Ink's award-winning co-founders Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis, Balloon Dog is a contemporary adaptation of Kabuliwala by Rabindranath Tagore, the first non-European Nobel laureate for Literature. The pair have translated the original setting of 1800s Calcutta to 21st century Auckland, offering a timely exploration into a modern migrant experience and an intimate examination of protective parenthood.

Posing the question, “would you open your door to a stranger?”, the show follows a girl who befriends a lonely migrant worker and the uncomfortable response her family has about their friendship. A deeply affecting and uplifting performance, Balloon Dog breaks down the barriers of class and culture, ultimately championing the power of our similarities over the differences that divide us.

Directed by Lewis and performed by Rajan, Balloon Dog is the latest work from the prolific theatremakers who have performed to half a million audience members across North America, the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia over the past three decades. Balancing heart and humour, Rajan is joined on-stage by Alisha Jacob and Jehangir Homavazir with live music performed by composer David Ward.

Indian Ink co-founder and Balloon Dog co-writer and performer, Jacob Rajan, said “As a company, we set out to transport audiences with emotional storytelling and bring people together through empathy. It's incredibly special to bring this particular work to the hallowed halls of the Sydney Opera House – marking such a milestone in our own journey by sharing a story about kinship and connection with our Australian friends.”

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Harry Prouse, said "Indian Ink have a profound ability to leave audiences transformed. They blend genuine laugh-out-loud humour with whimsical, deeply resonant human stories that stay with you long after you've left the theatre. Their style is a perfect representation of the kind of work we present in our contemporary performance program, entertaining and affecting in equal measure.”