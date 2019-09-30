New Australian Musical To Have World Premiere At Hayes Theatre Co In 2020 

To kick off Hayes Theatre Co's 2020 season, 100 Coffees Productions and Neil Gooding Productions are thrilled to announce the World Premiere of the new musical, The Life of Us. Directed by Neil Gooding, this modern-day musical written by Ashleigh Taylor, composed and written by Ben Bennett and mentored by the legendary Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell), is being performed at Hayes Theatre Co from 16 January 2020.

The Life of Us follows the long-distance romance of Charlie and Ellie. Forced apart by circumstance, they maintain their relationship through technology, but how much connection can a person truly feel through a screen? As we watch their lives unfold and their relationships crumble, we begin to understand what we want isn't always what we need. The Life of Us is a modern-day musical that looks at how we love and what it means to be connected.

Performing the role of Ellie is Ashleigh Taylor, co-writer of the musical. Ashleigh's theatre credits include the role of Sandy in Grease the Arena Spectacular and starring in the world premiere of Pleasuredome The Musical alongside Lucy Lawless in New Zealand. The role of Charlie will be played by Ben Bennett who co-wrote the book as well as composed the music and lyrics for the show. Ben was most recently seen on stage in the world premiere of Muriel's Wedding as well as performing the lead role of Johnny in American Idiot. The role of Mike will be performed by Toby Francis (Kinky Boots, High Fidelity) while the role of Grace is being played by Pippa Grandison (Muriel's Wedding, Georgy Girl).

"Being selected for the ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop in Los Angeles directed by Stephen Schwartz has been a game-changer," said co-producer and co-writer Ashleigh Taylor. "We are the first Australians to have ever been selected and to sit in a room with such a legendary musical theatre writer and have him specifically guide us through each moment in our show is an experience I will never forget. Literally, I have pages of notes that I still look over! His advice is so clever and detailed and has lifted our show to its highest potential. We have had the rare opportunity to learn from the best in the business and I can't wait to bring the show to life at the Hayes Theatre."

Director Neil Gooding said "Following several private readings and workshops, The Life Of Us was presented for one night at Hayes Theatre in April 2019. It was a hugely exciting night - I think it is fair to say that the audience went crazy for the show. Not only were we shocked by the overwhelming response, but we were also intrigued about the varied ages of people in the audience. It was unique to see so many younger audience members in the room, enjoying the show alongside the more traditional audiences that I am used to seeing at the Hayes. I am so excited to see this show grow again into a full production following its presentation in Los Angeles as part of the ASCAP workshops. It is the little show that just keeps growing and getting better each time, and it contains some of the best new musical theatre writing and songs that I have ever heard."

The Life of Us is Australia's new, ground-breaking musical with the extraordinary ability to express universal feelings of love and heartbreak within a deeply affecting and intimate musical. With a knockout, emotionally powerful score that will hook you from the first note, this original production is raw, heart-wrenching and honest. If you are, have been, or hope to be in love, this show is for you.

Tickets for The Life of Us are available now as part of a season subscription with single tickets on sale from 7 October. All bookings can be made at www.hayestheatre.com.au or by calling the Hayes Theatre Co box office during business hours on (02) 8065 7337.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You