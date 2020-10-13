National Folk Festival Cancels 2021 Edition

The festival will continue to explore alternate events and activities for 2021.

The National Folk Festival Board has today made the decision that the 2021 National Folk Festival will not go ahead.

In March this year the pandemic changed the festival and events landscape and the National Folk Festival was among the first major events in Australia to cancel in response. After significant research and planning towards a 2021 Festival, it has become apparent this will also be impossible.

"We understand the devastating effect this will have on our participants and performers, but our community and their safety is our highest priority," reads a statement on the festival's site. "Continuing restrictions around large gatherings in a multiple day Festival environment and the unpredictable nature of events mean we have reached a point at which a decision must be made."

The nature of the Festival, which brings people together from across the country, its immersive site and program all mean that it is currently impossible to put on the kind of vibrant, participatory event that is a hallmark of the National Folk Festival.

The festival will continue to explore alternate events and activities for 2021 that will enable the community to perform, share and develop folk traditions.

Read the full statement on https://www.folkfestival.org.au/no-folk-festival-for-easter-2021/.

