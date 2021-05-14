Moira Blumenthal Productions Continues To Expand Jewish Theatre In Sydney With OUR SECOND STAGE 2021

Moira Blumenthal Productions supported by Shalom continue to expand the momentum of Jewish Theatre in Sydney with OUR Second Stage 2021 a program designed to develop new ideas and new scripts derived from the community.

Over June, July and August OUR Second Stage 2021 will bring three dramatized play-readings to the stage. The first is a play in further development, THE MAKING OF SASHA FEIN by Rob Selzer; the second and the third are new plays - HER BRILLIANT CAREER by Alice Spigelman and LETTERS FROM A TROUBLED PAST by Vic Alhadeff and the Schwab family's archives.

Each of the scripts chosen for OUR Second Stage 2021 are stories of remarkable journeys of self-discovery and the unquenchable will to survive against unexpected odds.

Learn more at https://www.monkeybaa.com.au/events/.