Moira Blumenthal Presents THE MAKING OF SASHA FEIN

The event takes place on Saturday 14 November at 7pm.

Oct. 26, 2020  

For sixty years Sandy Fein has kept a secret, a secret he is determined will follow him to the grave. All that changes the day he buries his elderly mother and some of her old mementos threaten to expose the truth. At the same time, his grand-daughter, Aviva, persuades him to be part of her family-tree project, and picks at the threads of his past as well as the strings of his heart.

A story of shame, loss, intergenerational ties and the unbreakable bonds of family, The Making of Sasha Fein is a beautiful telling of how a dark secret can pull a family apart or bring them back together.

Visit Moira Blumenthal Productions website for more information

Venue: ARA Darling Quarter Theatre, Terrace 3, 1-25 Harbour Street

Date & Time: Saturday 14 November at 7pm

Price: all tickets $30

Bookings: https://www.moirablumenthalproductions.com.au/sashafein

Duration: 45 minutes followed by Q+A with the playwright, cast & director


