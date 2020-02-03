Michael Cassel Group Appoints Director Of People And Culture

International live entertainment producer, Michael Cassel Group, today announced the appointment of Michel Hryce as Director of People and Culture.

Michel joins Michael Cassel Group having most recently served as In-house Counsel, People and Culture at the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, a position she has held since 2012.

Bringing to the role extensive experience in theatre, entertainment and labour relations, Michel served, for eleven years, as National Director of Theatre, Lawyer and NSW Secretary for the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) negotiating collective bargaining agreements on behalf of the union's members with SBS, the Sydney Opera House, Opera Australia, the Australian Ballet, the Sydney Dance Company, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and national theatre companies in both the subsidised and commercial sector. Following her time at MEAA, Michel was General Manager, Human Resources and Industrial Relations at the Sydney Ferries Corporation from 2004 until 2009.

In this new role, Michel will be directly responsible for the company's people and culture strategy and development across the company and its various productions to meet the evolving needs of current and potential employees and contractors with regard to working conditions, compensation, company policies and benefits, as well as managing the company's work health & safety program and progressive health and wellbeing program. In this role, Michel will represent the company in all union and industry negotiations.

"We employ hundreds of people across our productions and our staff, both on-stage and behind the scenes, are crucial to the success we enjoy, and the entertainment that we provide to our audiences.

"Michel is highly regarded in the entertainment and theatre industry and we're thrilled to have her join the team. I know she will ensure that we are leading the way in terms of our people and culture strategy" commented Michael Cassel, Producer/CEO of the Michael Cassel Group

Michel said of the appointment, "I am thrilled to be joining the Michael Cassel Group . After seven-and-a-half great years working with classical musicians, I am excited about returning to work with performers, dancers, band members, theatre workers and production staff across all of Michael Cassel Group 's productions."





The appointment comes as the company recently extended its industry-leading "Guidelines for the Engagement of Overseas Performers" negotiated directly with the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance to November 2022.