Merrigong Theatre Company to Present CICADA at Wollongong Art Gallery

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Merrigong Theatre Company’s annual artists’ program, MERRIGONGX will present Cicada by Tegan Ware at Wollongong Art Gallery from the 27th to 29th August 2026.

Staged in The Chambers at Wollongong Art Gallery and featuring artwork by local artist Steve Tierney, Cicada is an immersive blend of theatre and visual art from Wollongong writer Tegan Ware.

From the dusty 90s suburbia to the dazzling world of upscale art galleries, Cicada follows the plight of a local young artist, all the way from childhood dreams to the dizzying heights of success, and the subsequent fall from grace.



Cicada will transport audiences into the hot, sun-soaked suburban childhood of a young boy in Wollongong. One day this boy will have his artworks shown in renowned galleries across the country. One day this boy’s career will end in scandal. One day this boy will vanish from public view.

Playwright, Tegan Ware said, “Cicada brings dusty, suburban nostalgia into a fine arts space, blending memory and art with a story of finding home in unfamiliar places. From hills hoists to pieces of original art by local artist Steve Tierney, Cicada will excite theatre and art lovers alike. MERRIGONGX has helped shape this exciting project for the past four years and the team is excited to bring this show to life in partnership with the Wollongong Art Gallery.”



Guided by two helpful gallery attendants, Wollongong audiences will soon be invited into the world and life of the artist, and why his story ended in exile. Do you hear the Cicadas?

MERRIGONGX is Merrigong’s annual artists’ program. It focuses on supporting artists to take creative risks. MERRIGONGX places artists and their practice at the centre of their community. From in-house creative developments to fully staged public presentations of new work and everything in between, MERRIGONGX provides independent artists with essential financial, technical, marketing and artistic resources.

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