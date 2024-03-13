Merrick Watts Brings AN IDIOT'S GUIDE TO WINE: VOLUME TWO to The Grand Electric in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian and wine expert Merrick Watts is bringing his brand-new wine tasting comedy show to The Grand Electric every Saturday and Sunday at 2pm in June. A follow up to his smash hit show “An Idiot’s Guide to Wine” featuring six new wines, new jokes, and the same idiot.

In the last few years Merrick has taken his two great loves, comedy and wine, and forged a new path with them. Firstly, he founded events company Grapes of Mirth who tour the country producing comedy and wine events in every state in Australia. In 2022 he premiered An Idiot’s Guide to Wine: Volume One at The Adelaide Fringe. That show took the audience on a flight of wines from Clare Valley Riesling through to Barossa Shiraz, and Merrick used his expert wine knowledge to provide unlikely food matches and used the wine as a jumping off point for jokes and stories along the way. The show had sold out runs around the country including multiple seasons at The Grand Electric.

Merrick is back armed with six exciting new wine varietals to bring to the table and can’t wait to show them to a Sydney audience, “I love touring this show, I’ve performed around the country and overseas including (and only) to New Zealand, but for me to travel to Surry Hills from Maroubra every weekend and be home in time for dinner is a career highlight. In all seriousness the Grand Electric is a stunning venue, and the perfect place for day drinking that I disguise as work.”.

An Idiot’s Guide to Wine: Volume Two is 70 minutes duration and during the show each audience member will taste six different wines, hand selected by Merrick.