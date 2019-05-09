MURDER ON THE WIRELESS Opens At Ensemble Theatre

Ensemble Theatre will stage the World Premiere of MURDER ON THE WIRELESS, two radio plays written by Mark Kilmurry and adapted from British writer, Arthur Conan Doyle. This new work is set in the fun, crazy and sometimes scary live radio studio of 1959. This comedy is about murder, crime, suspense and intrigue where people will witness the world's greatest detectives at their sleuthing best.



MURDER ON THE WIRELESS is the overall title. The Divorced Detectives in The Deadly Wives Club is written by Mark Kilmurry. It concerns Teresa Scott (Georgie Parker) and Ridley Jones (Mark Kilmurry) battling with assassins, car chases, deadly wives and speeding trains.



The Solitary Cyclist is by A C Doyle and adapted by Mark Kilmurry in which Holmes (Mark Kilmurry) and Watson (Daniel Mitchell) help distraught Miss Violet Smith (Georgie Parker) find out who is perusing her on a solitary bicycle.



The beauty of live radio is in the sound effects with a Foley artist walking on pebbles, clomping horses hooves, fighting with themselves, and generally creating the atmosphere. I love old radio plays, particularly detective stories and this seems a way to contain both and have some theatrical fun along the way. Having worked in radio in the UK I've always wanted to recreate that behind the scenes magic for a theatre audiences said Mark Kilmurry.



I am looking forward to directing and acting in this play with an outstanding cast including Katie Fitchett, Daniel Mitchell and Georgie Parker added Mark Kilmurry.



MURDER ON THE WIRELESS transports you through time and space and into the magic, mayhem and delicious comedy of the radio drama with multi-skilled performers Katie Fitchett (FRANKENSTEIN), Mark Kilmurry (EDUCATING RITA), Daniel Mitchell (BAREFOOT IN THE PARK) and Georgie Parker (BAREFOOT IN THE PARK).

Director:

Mark Kilmurry



Cast:

Katie Fitchett

Mark Kilmurry

Daniel Mitchell

Georgie Parker



VENUE: Ensemble Theatre, 78 McDougall St, Kirribilli, NSW, 2061

DATES: Previews from 7 June, Opening Night 12 June, Season until 13 July 2019

PERFORMANCE TIMES: Vary. Please check website. PRICES: $43-$80 (booking charges may apply)

BOOKINGS: 02 9929 0644 or www.ensemble.com.au







Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You