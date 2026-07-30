MUM CLUB to Make World Premiere at Griffin Theatre Company

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Griffin Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Mum Club by proud Budawang and Yuin woman and playwright Jorjia Gillis from Saturday 22 August to Sunday 20 September 2026 at Belvoir's Downstairs Theatre.

Mum Club is a takedown of modern parenting culture and a love letter to the messy, funny, glorious resilience of Blak motherhood.

Sadie's just moved to Sydney. She's a young Martu mum, completely fried from trying to settle a screaming baby in a rental the size of a change table. What she needs is a support network. Instead, she stumbles into the Inner West Mum Club. Rule One: Every mum is held with love and kindness, no matter who they are. Rule Two: Drink cow's milk and you're OUT.

There's Corporate Mum (took a Zoom call an hour after crowning), Antivax Mum (burns sage at sleepovers) and Well-Meaning Mum (acknowledges Country every time she enters a new postcode).

They're all Sadie's got by way of friends. But as the pressure to 'do motherhood right' cranks up to eleven, Sadie starts to question what she's willing to compromise in order to find community.

Griffin's Artistic Director Declan Greene said, 'Jorjia wrote Mum Club as part of her year-long residency in Griffin Studio, and from the moment we first heard it read out loud, everyone at Griffin fell in love. Like our 2023 production of Nakkiah Lui's Blaque Showgirls, Mum Club is a big, bold, riotous work of Blak comedy, meeting serious subject matter with laughter and cutting satire.'

Playwright Jorjia Gillis said, 'I am beyond excited to finally give birth to and share Mum Club with an audience. So much of this story is drawn from my own experiences as a new mum, and writing it meant revisiting moments I'd never shared with anyone before. Watching it come to life on stage with such a dream creative team and cast feels like a homecoming.'

Directed by Ian Michael (SISTREN, Sydney Theatre Company's Stolen), Mum Club features an outstanding cast including Stephanie Somerville (Blaque Showgirls, Belvoir's Big Girls Don't Cry), Megan Wilding (Sydney Theatre Company's The Importance of Being Earnest, Malthouse Theatre's Game. Set. Match.) Ruby Teys (Winner of Sydney Comedy Festival's 2025 Director's Choice Award for Cherry Vinyl: Coober Pedy's Last Show Girl), Alex Malone (Stan's The Killings at Parrish Station) and Zarif (Flat Earthers: The Musical, Belvoir's Orlando).

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