Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MAMMA MIA!-Themed Dining Experience is Coming To Sydney

The dining experience will pop-up for a limited time only with dates currently set as 7th & 14th August, 2022.

Australia - Sydney News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 1, 2022  
MAMMA MIA!-Themed Dining Experience is Coming To Sydney

Grab your dancing queens, and honey honeys because a Mamma Mia inspired dining experience is coming to Potts Point Hotel on Darlinghurst Road. The dining experience will pop-up for a limited time only with dates currently set as 7th & 14th August, 2022.
Voyage to the island of Skopelos where an evening of dancing, dining and jiving awaits.

Whilst being served a mouth-watering dinner in Niko's Tavern, you will be serenaded by performers and immersed in a love story so real, you will be begging for a man after midnight!

The theatrical dining experience costs $99 per person and includes a theatrical performance, a two course Mediterranean dinner, a drink and a disco that will have you sending out an S.O.S for some more appropriate dancing shoes.

So take a chance on us and book now to secure a ticket to a Skopelos worthy dining experience!

Note - This event is strictly 18+ only!MAMMA MIA!-Themed Dining Experience is Coming To Sydney



Related Articles View More Australia - Sydney Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • AN EVENING WITH DAVE KOZ AND FRIENDS Announced at King Center
  • The Kennedy Center Announces Millennium Stage Schedule for June 2022 Featuring a Pride Celebration & More
  • Photos: First Look at DRUMFOLK at Arena Stage
  • Adventure Theatre Premieres Family Friendly Musical FANTASTAGIRL AND THE MATH MONSTER