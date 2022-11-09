Lineup Announced For Sydney Comedy Festival 2023

The Sydney Comedy Festival has announced huge acts returning to Australia in 2023 as it hits venues across Sydney from 24th April to 21st May.

With a star-studded roster of international talent returning to Australia for the first time since pre-2020, Sydney Comedy Festival is thrilled to welcome three of the UK's cheekiest and most celebrated comedians, Scottish superstar Daniel Sloss, the outrageous and whimsical Joe Lycett, and the multi-talented comedy trailblazer Sara Pascoe to the 2023 line-up.

Much-loved names will also be returning to the festival, including actor & stand-up star Schalk Bezuidenhout bringing his contemporary Afrikaans charm, Italian-Australian favourite known as "the Italian Seinfeld", Joe Avati, everybody's favourite aristocratic matinee idol and viral sensation Troy Hawke, the ever-relatable Lebanese-American global star Nemr, Sydney-based podcaster and no-nonsense comedian Luke Heggie, the splendidly silly Sh!tfaced Shakespeare with their inebriated antics, and the joyfully exhilarating Aussie improv group The Bear Pack, plus many more.

Comedy fans can also look forward to the Sydney Comedy Festival Galas on from Monday 24th April to Wednesday 26th April. Always a highlight of the Festival program, the Galas will feature a dazzling line-up of the Festival's funniest, international and Australian legends, plus the next-big-things in comedy. The Galas will be held at the Enmore Theatre, Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland, The Concourse in Chatswood, The Opera House and Parramatta's Riverside Theatre.

"I find myself returning to the names in the 2023 program and smiling in anticipation for what is about to hit Sydney. Following what has been a dark and dreary couple of years, we come skipping along to 2023 promising nothing more than unbridled hilarity!" said Sydney Comedy Festival Director Jorge Menidis.

Tickets are on sale now via the Sydney Comedy Festival website, with more shows to be announced soon.