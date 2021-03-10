Legs On The Wall Present NEXT CHAPTERS: UPLIFTING ORCHESTRAL MANOEUVRES

As part of the Chatswood Cultural Program, concert goers will be uplifted by the rhythmic richness of the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra when - for the first time - it joins forces with powerhouse aerialists from physical theatre makers Legs On The Wall for the thrilling Next Chapters concert on Saturday 22 & Sunday 23 May at the North Shore's leading cultural hub, The Concourse, Chatswood.

This inspiring program, presented by Willoughby City Council, features three Australian composers, one moody Russian, a world premiere, a symphony orchestra, a choir, a saxophone quartet and Australia's leading physical theatre troupe.

The breathtaking feats of Legs On The Wall will transfix the audience at the beginning of the concert while listening to the evocative, dancelike Holy Dreaming by the orchestra's composer-in-residence Alice Chance and finishing with Dmitri Shostakovich's darkly satirical, acrobatic, courageous and exuberant Symphony No.9 - a serious tour-de-force for the wind section.

When announcing the collaboration Legs On The Wall Artistic Director, Joshua Thomson said "How exciting it is to bring Legs On The Wall's aerials back to the North Shore. I recently had the pleasure of experiencing the incredible sounds of Willoughby Symphony Orchestra wash over me at the magnificent Concert Hall at The Concourse, and as I closed my eyes the music swept me away and I saw images of aerialists floating in the sea of sounds.

Next Chapters also comprises Elena Kats-Chernin's highly personal score of pulsing, driving rhythm and soulful lyricism, Five Chapters, a shimmering mosaic of musical colour. It will be performed by the orchestra under the baton of Dr Sarah Penicka-Smith, alongside Australia's foremost saxophone ensemble Nexas Quartet.

Rounding of the packed concert is the world premiere of The Phoenix, a tone poem about renewal by one of Australia's rising stars Joseph Newton, the winner of the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra's Young Composer's Award. The orchestra gratefully acknowledges benefactor Mark Wakeley's generous support of the award in memory of Steven Alward.

Venue: Concert Hall, The Concourse, Chatswood

Date & Time: Saturday 22 May at 7pm & Sunday 23 May at 2pm

Prices: Adults $59; Concession/ Seniors/Students $54; Junior/Child under 18 $29

Groups (10+) $54

Bookings: ticketek.com.au

