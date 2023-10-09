Kate Ceberano Comes to the Sydney Opera House With MY LIFE IS A SYMPHONY in 2024

Following sold out performances across the country, legend of Australian music Kate Ceberano is bringing her acclaimed show, My Life Is A Symphony, to the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on Wednesday, 3 January. Tickets on presale from Tuesday, 10 October and general on sale from Friday, 13 October.



Featuring the Sydney Lyric Orchestra, My Life Is A Symphony is a breathtaking concert performance that brings Kate back to her essence as a musical force and an electrifying live performer.



“This, my 40th year as an Australian performer, singer, songwriter culminates for me in this grand Dame of a building. The Sydney Opera House is iconic and special, it represents the spirit of Arts in Australia. I feel proud to bring my original music and some of my personal favourites to this stage. And though it’s symphonic, I assure you it’s the most personal I’ve ever been with an audience. A private conversation between US and maybe…yourself?! This once in a lifetime tour is the highlight of my career thus far.” – Kate Ceberano



From rousing anthems such as “Brave” to soulful ballads like “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” audiences will witness the voice of a generation amid the grandeur of a symphony orchestra as Kate traverses her diverse array of music spanning a 40-year recording career.



Kate Ceberano burst on the music scene as a teenage sensation in 1983, fronting seminal band I’m Talking, becoming a superstar of the ‘Countdown’ era. Since then, she has effortlessly moved across genres as a soulful tour-de-force, racking up 11 platinum albums, 15 Top 40 singles and countless awards and accolades. The most prolific Australian female artist of the era, Kate has forged an unassailable distinction through more than 6000 live performances spanning every concert, theatre, and festival stage in the country and beyond.



Her most recent album, My Life Is A Symphony, was released in May 2023 to resounding success, hitting #1 on iTunes, #2 ARIA Australian chart, and #6 ARIA Album chart. The album is nominated for Best Adult Contemporary Album at the 2023 ARIA Awards (winners announced 15 November) and features Kate Ceberano performing with the MSO under the baton of Benjamin Northey.



Kate debuted My Life Is A Symphony live concert in May 2023 in her home town of Melbourne to a sold out Hamer Hall show alongside the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. It has gone on to tour across Australia and with shows coming up at QPAC in Brisbane (Saturday, 2 December) and Perth Concert Hall (Saturday, 9 December), before this encore Sydney performance at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall in the new year.



In between stand-out performances across the country, Ceberano’s career has been celebrated, bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Australian Women in Music Awards, held in late September.



On 1 November, Ceberano will release Unsung, a beautiful illustrated memoir and companion piece to the album My Life Is A Symphony. It features Kate’s inspirational song lyrics, stories, paintings, embroidery and incredible creative output across four decades.

Photo Credit: Ian Laidlaw