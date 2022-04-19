Karaoke Night Announced For WHITE PEARL's Return to Riverside

Following sold out seasons across the Country, and a recent stint at STC, White Pearl is set to take over the Riverside stage once more. To mark the triumphant return of this groundbreaking work, Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta are thrilled to present a curated suite of special events that celebrate contemporary Asian culture, from 5th - 7th May, 2022.

A co-production from Riverside Theatre's National Theatre of Parramatta and Sydney Theatre Company, White Pearl at Riverside gives new audiences a chance to enjoy Anchuli Felicia King's exciting and original young voice, in a play rich with twists, dark comedy and brutal honesty.

Every evening pre-show, founding host of SBS Pop Asia and renowned Asian pop DJ Andy Trieu will host a DJ set in the Riverside courtyard from 6:30pm. There will also be a panel discussion hosted by National Theatre of Parramatta's Executive Producer, Joanne Kee, joined by White Pearl dramaturg Courtney Stewart, Mayu Iwasaki (actor, White Pearl, 2019) and Alanna Kamp (Lecturer in the School of Social Sciences, Western Sydney University) to explore topics around the practice of skin whitening and cultural taboos, on Saturday 7th May.

To close out the festivities, a Closing Night party with karaoke will take over the Riverside courtyard to Mark White Pearl's grand finale, joined by cast and crew.