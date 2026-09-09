Joey Alexander Trio to Bring Jazz to Sydney for Two Shows

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23-year-old global jazz phenomenon Joey Alexander will bring his Trio to Sydney for two exclusive shows. One performance will take place at St Stephen's Uniting Church, Macquarie Street, Sydney, on Sunday 18 October 2026. The second performance will take place at The Concourse Lounge, The Concourse, Victoria Avenue, Chatswood on Monday 19 October 2026.

At just 23, Indonesian-born pianist and composer, Joey Alexander, has already established an extraordinary international career, earning three Grammy Award nominations, releasing seven acclaimed albums, including two Billboard Jazz #1s, and performing on some of the world's biggest stages, from Carnegie Hall and The Apollo Theatreto The Grand Ole Opry and even The White House. Alexander has been featured on NPR's Tiny Desk and CBS's 60 Minutes and performed at the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016.

Alexander's remarkable story began when he was recognised at an extraordinary age. At 12, he was invited by Wynton Marsalis to perform at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala at the Obama White House, backed by jazz legends, Wayne Shorter and Esperanza Spalding.

By 13, Alexander had become a chart-topping jazz pianist, launching an international career that would see him perform with leading musicians around the world. In 2016, he became the only Indonesian artist ever to be nominated for a Grammy Award. He has since graced the stages of some of the world's biggest festivals, including Montreal International Jazz Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Copenhagen Jazz Festival and Java Jazz Festival.

After spending years based in New York and Baltimore, Alexander returned to his native Bali last year, a move that inspired his latest album, Celestial Keeper, released on Mack Avenue Records. The album marks a deeply personal new chapter for Alexander, exploring creativity, faith, gratitude, self-doubt and the struggle to overcome artistic block.

The Joey Alexander Trio features Alon Near on bass and Tyson Jackson on drums. Joining the group for their two Sydney concerts, October 18 at St Stephen's Uniting Church and October 19 at The Lounge, Chatswood, is acclaimed local quartet, Zodiac, led by Jordan Chung (piano,) and including Hinano Fujisaki (saxophone,) Sabine Tapia (double bass,) and Manson Luk (drums.) Inspired by their Asian Australian experiences, Zodiac blends jazz with influences spanning gospel, rock, film scores and improvised music.

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