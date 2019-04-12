Joe Lycett To Host Sydney Comedy Festival Galas At The Sydney Opera House

The Sydney Comedy Festival is thrilled to announce that Joe Lycett will host the Sydney Comedy Festival Gala at the Sydney Opera House on April 24th and 25th, offering fans who have missed out his on sold-out shows the opportunity to snag tickets to see the English comedian on stage.

An in-demand comedian, Lycett has appeared on Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You? and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. Lycett's Australian shows - including his show at the Sydney Comedy Festival - quickly sold out, leaving fans begging for more.

Sydney's premier comedy event, the Sydney Comedy Festival Gala features a dazzling line-up of the Festival's funniest international stars, Australian legends and next-big-things in comedy. Audiences across Sydney will also have the chance to enjoy a night of world-class comedy with Galas also held at the Enmore Theatre, Parramatta's Riverside Theatre and The Concourse in Chatswood.

The Sydney Comedy Festival, the city's largest annual comedy event, begins on April 22nd and runs until May 19th.

Tickets are on sale via sydneycomedyfest.com.au or the Box Office: 02 9020 6966.





