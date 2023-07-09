Jake DuPree Joins Cast of BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE

Jake DuPree is joining the BLANC de BLANC troupe from Wednesday 16 August.

By: Jul. 09, 2023

POPULAR

How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia Photo 1 How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On CITY OF ANGELS Photo 2 REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On CITY OF ANGELS
Winners Announced At Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra's 39th NSW Secondary Schools Conce Photo 3 Winners Announced At Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra's 39th NSW Secondary Schools Concerto Competition Final 
Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Australian Premiere at Sydney's Capitol Theatre Photo 4 Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Australian Premiere at Sydney's Capitol Theatre

Jake DuPree Joins Cast of BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE

Strut & Fret producer, Scott Maidment has announced that international burlesque performer, fitness instructor, accomplished dancer, and acrobat Jake Dupree (they/them) is joining the BLANC de BLANC troupe from Wednesday 16 August. Jake, who just became the first non-binary person to perform at the Crazy Horse in Paris, will bringing their unique signature burlesque acts exclusively to BLANC, adding an exciting new twist to this sell-out show.

The deliciously hedonistic world of BLANC de BLANC Encore has been wowing audiences since January in the beautifully refurbished venue The Grand Electric, Surry Hills.  

BLANC de BLANC ENCORE serves an intoxicating blend of fun, flirtation and acrobatic feats; enthralling audiences with the same addictive blend of acrobatic artistry and risqué revelry that its creators are world-renowned for.

The star-studded, internationally sourced cast with its numerous Cirque du Soleil alumni includes familiar and much-loved performers Felix Pouliot from Canada, aerialists Spencer Craig and Caitlin Tomson-Moylan from USA, Spencer Novich from the USA, Charles Eric Bouchard from Canada, Jess Mews, Sasha Lee Saunders and Melanie Hawkins from Australia.
 

BIOGRAPHY

Jake Dupree (they/them) just became the first non-binary person to perform at the Crazy Horse in Paris. They made their Hollywood Bowl debut performing in Kinky Boots, directed/ choreographed by Jerry Mitchell and starring Wayne Brady and Jake Shears. They made their burlesque debut in Dita Von Teese's Von Follies show doing her famous martini glass act. They have headlined shows at the Folies Bergére, Théâtre des Variétés, and the Musée Des Arts Décoratifs at the Louvre in Paris. They have also headlined at the Wintergarten Varieté in Berlin, The Windmill Soho in London, and at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom in England. They consistently work with PopSugar Fitness to create fitness videos for YouTube, as well as weekly workouts on Patreon. They danced on RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 3 as Shangela's partner in the “Kitty Girl” challenge. They work as a lingerie model/influencer with brands such as Playboy, Honey Birdette, Playful Promises, Blue Bella and Thistle & Spire. 
 

BLANC de BLANC ENCORE is now playing to 17 September.

Performances are Wed, Thu, Fri 7pm; Saturday 4.30pm & 8pm; Sunday 5.30pm 

Tickets from $55 + booking fees at  www.blancshow.com

Visit The Grand Electric for more information
 
The Grand Electric, Theatre No1, 199 Cleveland Street, Surry Hills




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Piano+ Will Open the Sydney International Piano Competition This Month Photo
Piano+ Will Open the Sydney International Piano Competition This Month

Piano+ will open the Sydney International Piano Competition (The Sydney), beginning with an Opening Gala on Wednesday 5th July, followed by 32 competitors competing from 6th to 22nd July.

2
Sydney Theatre Companys CONSTELLATIONS Opens This Month Photo
Sydney Theatre Company's CONSTELLATIONS Opens This Month

Sydney Theatre Company’s Richard Wherrett Fellow, Ian Michael, makes his directorial debut with Nick Payne’s irresistible West End hit, Constellations, playing The Wharf Theatre from 29 July.

3
THE TURN OF THE SCREW Comes to Seymour This Month Photo
THE TURN OF THE SCREW Comes to Seymour This Month

Seymour welcomes acclaimed independent theatre company Tooth and Sinew to perform within the Seymour Season for the first time, co-presenting the world premiere of Richard Hilliar’s theatrical adaptation of Henry James’ classic novella The Turn of the Screw from the 21st July to 12th August.

4
Rehearsals Are Underway For SWEENEY TODD in Sydney Photo
Rehearsals Are Underway For SWEENEY TODD in Sydney

The residents of Fleet Street have arrived in town ahead of the Sydney Opera House season of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, with rehearsals now underway for the murderous musical opening on July 22.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Meteor Orbit  
Riverside Theatres (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter and the Wolf Children’s Orchestral Concert
Petersham Town Hall (7/22-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
Sydney Opera House (10/24-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Canberra Theatre Centre (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Silence
Silence (7/28-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Roslyn Packer Theatre (9/05-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Decadence & Debauchery
Verity Lane Market (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Visitors
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (9/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sydney International Piano Competition – Preliminaries and Semi Finals
Sydney Conservatorium of Music (7/05-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Coil
Illawarra Performing Arts Centre (7/26-7/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You