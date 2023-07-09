Jake DuPree Joins Cast of BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE

Strut & Fret producer, Scott Maidment has announced that international burlesque performer, fitness instructor, accomplished dancer, and acrobat Jake Dupree (they/them) is joining the BLANC de BLANC troupe from Wednesday 16 August. Jake, who just became the first non-binary person to perform at the Crazy Horse in Paris, will bringing their unique signature burlesque acts exclusively to BLANC, adding an exciting new twist to this sell-out show.



The deliciously hedonistic world of BLANC de BLANC Encore has been wowing audiences since January in the beautifully refurbished venue The Grand Electric, Surry Hills.



BLANC de BLANC ENCORE serves an intoxicating blend of fun, flirtation and acrobatic feats; enthralling audiences with the same addictive blend of acrobatic artistry and risqué revelry that its creators are world-renowned for.

The star-studded, internationally sourced cast with its numerous Cirque du Soleil alumni includes familiar and much-loved performers Felix Pouliot from Canada, aerialists Spencer Craig and Caitlin Tomson-Moylan from USA, Spencer Novich from the USA, Charles Eric Bouchard from Canada, Jess Mews, Sasha Lee Saunders and Melanie Hawkins from Australia.



BIOGRAPHY

Jake Dupree (they/them) just became the first non-binary person to perform at the Crazy Horse in Paris. They made their Hollywood Bowl debut performing in Kinky Boots, directed/ choreographed by Jerry Mitchell and starring Wayne Brady and Jake Shears. They made their burlesque debut in Dita Von Teese's Von Follies show doing her famous martini glass act. They have headlined shows at the Folies Bergére, Théâtre des Variétés, and the Musée Des Arts Décoratifs at the Louvre in Paris. They have also headlined at the Wintergarten Varieté in Berlin, The Windmill Soho in London, and at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom in England. They consistently work with PopSugar Fitness to create fitness videos for YouTube, as well as weekly workouts on Patreon. They danced on RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 3 as Shangela's partner in the “Kitty Girl” challenge. They work as a lingerie model/influencer with brands such as Playboy, Honey Birdette, Playful Promises, Blue Bella and Thistle & Spire.



BLANC de BLANC ENCORE is now playing to 17 September.

Performances are Wed, Thu, Fri 7pm; Saturday 4.30pm & 8pm; Sunday 5.30pm

Tickets from $55 + booking fees at www.blancshow.com

Visit The Grand Electric for more information



The Grand Electric, Theatre No1, 199 Cleveland Street, Surry Hills