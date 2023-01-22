Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Opens at The Capitol Theatre Next Month

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Opens at The Capitol Theatre Next Month

The cast is led by Paulini as The Narrator, Euan Fistrovic Doidge stars as Joseph, and Trevor Ashley in the role of Pharaoh. 

Jan. 22, 2023  

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's dazzling new production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will arrive in Sydney in just three weeks! Following the overwhelming wave of critical and audience acclaim the production received during its Melbourne season, this multi award winning show is now heading to Sydney, with performances commencing on 11 February at the Capitol Theatre.

The cast is led by Paulini as The Narrator, Euan Fistrovic Doidge stars as Joseph, and Trevor Ashley in the role of Pharaoh.

This reimagined production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat enjoyed two sell out seasons at the London Palladium and boasts pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door to Me, and Go Go Go Joseph.

Told entirely through song with the help of The Narrator leading us through the story, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, Joseph ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh's right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The production is directed by Laurence Connor (Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock), choreographed by Joann M Hunter (School of Rock), with music supervision by John Rigby.

For more information, visit: www.josephthemusical.com.au




REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On HOLDING ACHILLES Photo
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On HOLDING ACHILLES
HOLDING ACHILLES an inventive new work. David Morton and Nicholas Paine in collaboration with Legs On The Wall and Dead Puppet Society have created a new work. Their production stemming from Geek Mythology, details the story of Achilles and Patroclus.
REVIEW: JANETS VAGRANT LOVE Is A Heartfelt Cry For Compassion And Change From A Mother Wan Photo
REVIEW: JANET'S VAGRANT LOVE Is A Heartfelt Cry For Compassion And Change From A Mother Wanting A Safer World For Her Young Blak Sons.
A cry for change told through the medium of song and yarns, JANET’S VAGRANT LOVE is a powerful piece of cabaret theatre presented by Elaine Crombie on behalf of mothers of young Blak men across the country.
Carclew Project And Development Grant Applications For Individuals Are Now Open Photo
Carclew Project And Development Grant Applications For Individuals Are Now Open
Carclew has announced that the Project and Development grant applications for young emerging artists are now open. This program is designed to support and encourage the growth and development of young talent in the South Australian arts community.
Suzanne Pereira Appointed Executive Director of Darlinghurst Theatre Company Photo
Suzanne Pereira Appointed Executive Director of Darlinghurst Theatre Company
Darlinghurst Theatre Company has appointed creative and cultural leader and former board member Suzanne Pereira as its new Executive Director.

More Hot Stories For You


Carclew Project And Development Grant Applications For Individuals Are Now OpenCarclew Project And Development Grant Applications For Individuals Are Now Open
January 20, 2023

Carclew has announced that the Project and Development grant applications for young emerging artists are now open. This program is designed to support and encourage the growth and development of young talent in the South Australian arts community.
Suzanne Pereira Appointed Executive Director of Darlinghurst Theatre Company Suzanne Pereira Appointed Executive Director of Darlinghurst Theatre Company
January 20, 2023

Darlinghurst Theatre Company has appointed creative and cultural leader and former board member Suzanne Pereira as its new Executive Director.
ROMEO & JULIET Comes to The Botanical Gardens' Rose Garden on Valentine's DayROMEO & JULIET Comes to The Botanical Gardens' Rose Garden on Valentine's Day
January 19, 2023

The greatest love story of all time is told by a fresh young company whose recent sold-out east coast summer tour wowed audiences and critics alike. Experience the thrill, the passion and pain of the most romantic story ever told with amplified magic, simplified plot and an abundance of love.
Dalara Williams Announced as the 2022 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellow.Dalara Williams Announced as the 2022 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellow.
January 19, 2023

Belvoir has announced Gumbaynggirr and Wiradjuri actor and creative Dalara Williams as the 2022 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellow. 
Willoughby Symphony Orchestra Presents GALA: HEROS OF HOLLYWOODWilloughby Symphony Orchestra Presents GALA: HEROS OF HOLLYWOOD
January 18, 2023

The spectacular Willoughby Symphony Orchestra opens its 2023 season with a concert of epic proportions Gala: Heroes of Hollywood with two concerts on Saturday 18 & Sunday 19 February.
share