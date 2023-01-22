JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Opens at The Capitol Theatre Next Month

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's dazzling new production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will arrive in Sydney in just three weeks! Following the overwhelming wave of critical and audience acclaim the production received during its Melbourne season, this multi award winning show is now heading to Sydney, with performances commencing on 11 February at the Capitol Theatre.

The cast is led by Paulini as The Narrator, Euan Fistrovic Doidge stars as Joseph, and Trevor Ashley in the role of Pharaoh.

This reimagined production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat enjoyed two sell out seasons at the London Palladium and boasts pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door to Me, and Go Go Go Joseph.

Told entirely through song with the help of The Narrator leading us through the story, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, Joseph ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh's right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The production is directed by Laurence Connor (Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock), choreographed by Joann M Hunter (School of Rock), with music supervision by John Rigby.

For more information, visit: www.josephthemusical.com.au