Helpmann Award Winning JUMP FIRST, ASK LATER Comes to Riverside Theatres

Direct from the vibrant streets of Western Sydney, Jump First, Ask Later is a multi-award-winning, choreographic thrill-ride that will bring the danger and creativity of parkour from the streets and on to the Riverside Theatres stage.

Featuring six founding members of the Dauntless Movement Crew and originally directed by acclaimed choreographer Byron Perry, this high-octane show draws on the real-life experiences of these six young champions of Fairfield's underground parkour and street-style community to create a heartfelt, high-energy slice of life from Western Sydney youth of today.

Jump First, Ask Later merges urban freestyle forms with contemporary dance to create a physical narrative that explores the poetics of violence, migration, redemption and ultimately the collective freedom these artists discovered by mapping their city through dance.

Jump First, Ask Later teams profound personal stories with extraordinary, heart-stopping tricks, flips and moves to create a thrilling, modern and inspiring all-ages performance experience that is truly one of a kind.

Original Director and Choreographer: Byron Perry Tour Director: Karen Therese Featuring: Dauntless Movement Crew

PERFORMANCE

What: Jump First, Ask Later

When: 7.45pm on Thursday 23rd May

Tickets: Adult $39, Concession $34, 30 & Under $31, Child 10 - 18 years $23, Family of 4 $96 Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fees: phone $4.60, web $3.60 and counter $2.60.

Where: Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market Sts, Parramatta

Tickets: https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/jump-first-ask-later/ or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399

Recommended Ages: 10+ and their families

WORKSHOP

What: 'Dauntless Movement Crew - Move It' Workshop

When: 5.30pm Wednesday 22nd May

Tickets: Free with the purchase of a ticket to Jump First Ask Later. Strictly limited capacity - Book early!

Where: Parramatta Town Hall - 182 Church Street, Parramatta

Recommended Ages: 10 - 16 years





