Hayes Theatre Co. Presents the Sydney Premiere of CITY OF ANGELS Next Year

Performances begin 23 June 2023.

Dec. 15, 2022  

City of Angels is playing at Hayes Theatre Co from 23 June 2023. The Tony Award winner captures the gritty sights and sounds of Hollywood's classic detective movies, set to a brilliant, jazzy Hollywood score.

In the late 1940s, Stine, a bookish writer of detective stories, struggles to adapt his crime novel into a workable screenplay. As Stine tries to maintain some integrity in the backstabbing world of Hollywood, his protagonist, a hardboiled private eye named Stone, fights for survival in a city full of criminals and opportunists. In a clever design choice, the stories are told on a split stage: Stine's world is in full colour, while Stone's appears in black and white.

Sam Hooper (Bonnie & Clyde, In Loving Memory) who will lead the team as director/choreographer said, "City of Angels has always been a favourite show of mine. The lyrics are incredibly witty and fast paced, and the dialogue and wordplay of the script is a step above all other books in music theatre. I intend to pay tribute to the traditional blueprint of the "split stage" but working with our design team to create a fresh creative interpretation of the two worlds within this multi-Tony award-winning musical. I can't wait for audiences to be blown away by the design transformations we make and to hear the amazing jazz orchestrations of Cy Coleman"

With wit, humour and a fantastic Cy Coleman score, City of Angels captures the snappy dialogue of a Raymond Chandler novel and the glitzy showmanship of classic Hollywood; the result is a crowd-pleasing musical unlike any other.



