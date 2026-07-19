HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING Announces Cast For Hayes Theatre Production

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The multiple award-winning producer behind RENT and Catch Me If You Can, LPD Productions has announced the cast for its upcoming production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Winner of seven Tony Awards, this razor-sharp musical comedy proves that climbing the corporate ladder can be every bit as entertaining as it is unpredictable. The production opens at the Hayes Theatre on 28 August. Tickets are on sale now at hayestheatre.com.au.

Award-winning director Cameron Mitchell (Tootsie, Putting It Together) reunites the leading men from his acclaimed production of Catch Me If You Can for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Leading the company is Home and Away alumnus Jake Speer (Catch Me If You Can) as the ambitious and resourceful J. Pierrepont Finch, opposite acclaimed stage and screen performer, Simon Burke (WICKED, Moulin Rouge) as the formidable company president, J.B. Biggley. They are joined by Georgia Laga'aia (Dear Evan Hansen) as the devoted Rosemary Pilkington and Lucy Lalor (The Prom) as the glamorous Hedy LaRue.

The executive team is brought to life by an outstanding supporting cast, with Wayne Scott Kermond (Hot Shoe Shuffle) taking on the dual roles of Mr. Twimble and Mr. Womper, Max Macdonald (Tootsie) as Budd Frump, Stacey Thomsett (RENT) as Smitty, Noni McCallum (Beetlejuice) as Miss Jones and Play School alumnus Kaeng Chan (Miss Saigon) as Mr. Bratt. Madeline Pratt (Annie) plays Miss Krumholtz, Taye Grant (Back to the Future) appears as Mr. Overington, and Zachary Webster (CHICAGO) returns to the Hayes as Mr. Gatch while also serving as Assistant Choreographer. Completing the company are ensemble members Katie Green (Tootsie), Kye Hall (Tootsie), and Kristina McNamara, who returns to the Hayes following her recent acclaimed performance in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, performing in the ensemble while also taking on the role of Assistant Director.

Director Cameron Mitchell said “I am absolutely thrilled with the cast we have assembled. We have a real mix of well-established and brand-new talent. I can’t wait to get into the rehearsal room and create something unique with them all"

A satire of big business and all it holds sacred, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, who uses a quirky instructional guide to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive, tackling such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant "company man," the office party, backstabbing coworkers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love.

Featuring classic songs including I Believe in You, Brotherhood of Man and The Company Way, this comic gem of a musical features a score by Frank Loesser and book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock, and Willie Gilbert. First staged on Broadway in 1961, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying won the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize. Subsequently it has been revived on Broadway, most recently starring Daniel Radcliffe and Tony Award Winner John Laroquette.

The production will be presented at the Hayes Theatre Co., located at 19 Greenknowe Avenue in Potts Point, with performances running from August 28 through September 27. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays, with 1 p.m. matinees on Thursdays, 1:30 p.m. matinees on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. performances on Sundays. Preview tickets start at $75, while regular season tickets are priced from $84 for adults and $75 for concessions. Tickets can be purchased online at www.hayestheatre.com.au or by calling (02) 8065-7337.

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