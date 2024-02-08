HOLDING THE MAN Comes to Belvoir Next Month

Performances run 9 March – 14 April 2024.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Belvoir will bring Holding the Man, a moving play adapted by Tommy Murphy from Tim Conigrave’s memoir, back to stage from 9th March to 14th April, 2024.

Tim Conigrave's 1995 memoir changed Australia, and Tommy Murphy's 2006 adaptation became an instant hit, introducing a new audience to this heartfelt and laugh-out-loud-in-the-sadness story of queer identity and the quirks of love.

At a Jesuit boys’ school, in 1970s Australia, Tim’s eye falls on the footy captain, John. To their mutual incredulity, they fall in love. A love that lasts as they — and the society around them — change, mature.

When they both test positive to something called HIV, dreams, liberations, boundless possibilities vanish into the ether. But Tim and John have each other, and they’ll need to hold on tight for what’s to come.

Directed by Eamon Flack, the stellar cast includes Danny Ball (Stan’s Totally Completely Fine), Tom Conroy (The Master and Margarita), Russell Dykstra (ABC’s In Limbo), Rebecca Massey (ABC’s Utopia), Guy Simon (STC’s The Visitors), and Shannen Alyce Quan (SIX: The Musical). 

“Tim’s book is more than a memoir; it’s a social history of our country told through the love and lives of a gay couple – particularly that vanishing time of the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Tommy’s adaptation is joyful and bold and crying out for a new production as we reach the thirtieth anniversary of Tim’s death. And these two actors are perfect, perfect for it. It feels right to return it to the Sydney stage so we can remember what we lost and remind ourselves what we found," said Eamon Flack.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience this powerful and poignant exploration of love and loss.




