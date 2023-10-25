HAMILTON Returns To Sydney in July 2024

The revolution returns to Sydney when the Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning musical HAMILTON comes home to the Sydney Lyric Theatre in 2024.



HAMILTON made its Australian premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre on Wednesday 17 March 2021 and was met with overwhelming audience and critical acclaim.



The original Australian production went on to play in Melbourne, Brisbane and New Zealand, concluding in June.



Now, fans will have the chance to be in the room where it happens again from Tuesday 30 July 2024.



HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda visited the Australian production in Brisbane in March and said he was delighted the show would have a return engagement in Australia.



"The return of HAMILTON to Sydney is a testament to Australia's deep appreciation and enthusiasm for the art of musical theatre. It's palpable and alive, and we are so thrilled to be coming back!” he said.



Jeffrey Seller, HAMILTON's original producer, shared Miranda's enthusiasm for the show's return to the Sydney Lyric Theatre.



“The demand for the show in Australia has been overwhelming and we couldn't resist the chance to return to Sydney, where all the excitement started,” he said. “We have been overjoyed by Australia's support and enthusiasm for theatre in general and for HAMILTON in particular. We can't wait to be back!”



The Australian premiere season in Sydney was the first production of HAMILTON in the world to open following the COVID-19 pandemic, and the production's Australian producer Michael Cassel said this would allow more people to experience the phenomenon.



“The premiere season of HAMILTON in Australia was incredibly successful, but we know so many fans missed out,” Cassel said. “We couldn't resist the opportunity to return to Sydney one last time.”



Casting has commenced for the Sydney season with the full cast to be revealed at a later date.



Fans are urged to join the waitlist to be the first to access tickets when a pre-sale begins on Monday 27 November before the general public can access tickets on Monday 4 December. The waitlist is open now at hamiltonmusical.com.au.



HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honour, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.