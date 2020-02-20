Griffin Theatre Company Presents BATCH FESTIVAL

Griffin Theatre Company has today unveiled the program for its third Batch Festival, a three-week fiesta of shows by some of the freshest, wildest and most inventive artists in the country. An exciting new 'batch' of theatremakers, storytellers, poets and performance artists from across Australia will take over Griffin's iconic Stables stage and beyond, showcasing their wares from 17 April - 2 May.



A later timeslot of hand-picked nocturnal performers, joke-makers and raconteurs will take over the stage from 10pm. Between shows, audiences can sign up for Unkiss Me, an intimate, participatory art-game for two, or witness Kush, a hilarious micro-drama for three in the backseat of a Toyota. And craft beer will again be flowing in the foyer, courtesy of Batch Brewing Company.

The 2020 festival program includes:

Lousical the Musical, a pop comedy musical about To-Do List Anxiety from multi-award-winning comedian and theatremaker, Lou Wall.

Margot Morales Tanjutco's comedy festival smash-hit Vanity Fair Enough, which dives into sexy, sexy capitalism.

Maureen: Harbinger of Death, an homage to the voices of older women, told through a queer lens, created by Jonny Hawkins.

An audacious, heart-stopping and immersive adaptation of the most famous catastrophe novel of the 20th Century, The Day of the Triffids by Jay James-Moody.

Unkiss Me, an intimate, participatory art-game for two that invites two strangers to pick through the wreckage of a fictional love affair.

A dinner party for 25, complete with edible weeds, an overbearing host and a call for climate action in The Trouble Makers.

Load up on Genesis with a touch of Missy Elliott with Jessica Bellamy's A is For Apple: a night at the theatre that will leave you empowered and renewed.

Sleepover Gurlz, a site-specific performance in a bedroom that you'll never want to leave.



Festival curator and Griffin Artistic Associate Phil Spencer said, "The third outing of Griffin's Batch has all the things an alternative arts festival should have: stacks of experimental new theatre; shows in parked cars; invitations to secret bedrooms; and a pop-up dinner with edible weeds. The lineup of artists in the 2020 festival are testament to the fierce, playful and powerful generation of new writers that are bursting onto the scene." He continued, "Batch will kick start conversations about everything from climate anxiety to toxic corporate feminism. It will flip assumptions of identity on their head and deconstruct notions of nationhood in the blink of an eye. Batch will risk it all to give the stage to important Australian voices and ask the big (sometimes scary) questions about who we are and who we want to be."



Griffin Theatre Company Artistic Director Declan Greene said: "I couldn't be more excited about Batch 2020. For my money it's always one of the most important, joyous events in Sydney's theatre calendar, and this year is no exception. Phil and his team have assembled a phenomenal bunch of artists, all pushing at the boundaries and possibilities of Australian playwriting, and I'm so proud that it's happening at Griffin."



VENUES

SBW Stables Theatre

10 Nimrod Street, Kings Cross, NSW



The Trouble Makers: ESCAC by Brand X, 34 Burton Street Darlinghurst



Sleepover Gurlz: Meeting point at the SBW Stables Theatre, where you'll be walked to a secret sleepover location five minutes down the hill.



Bookings 02 9361 3817 or griffintheatre.com.au

Full $35 | Under 35 $30 | Concession $25

Kush and Unkiss Me: Full $15 | Concession $10





