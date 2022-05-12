GODS AND LITTLE FISHES Comes to the New Theatre Beginning This Month
Performances run 31 May - 25 June.
In June 1960, travelling salesman Bazil Thorne won 100,000 pounds in the Opera House Lottery.Five weeks later jubilation turned to tragedy when Bazil's eight-year-old son Graeme was kidnapped and held to ransom. On 16 August, 1960, Graeme's body was found in bushland at Seaforth. This magical new Australian play is loosely based on this tragic event. Rather than a factual retelling, the story is interpreted through the lens of a father's overwhelming grief and a child's imagination. While infused with delightful humour, quirky characters and theatrical in-jokes, it leads to a shattering climax that will leave you breathless.
New Theatre is thrilled to be presenting this beautiful new Australian play, winner of The Silver Gull Play Award in 2020, in its world premiere production.
CREATIVE TEAM
Director Richard Sydenham
Set Designer Hannah Tayler
Lighting Designer Grant Fraser
Costume Designer Katie Fitchett with Elena McNiece
Sound Designer Lloyd Allison-Young
Cast Katie Fitchett, Sarah-Jane Kelly
Andy McDonell, Arky Michael
Texas Nixon-Kain, Jamie Oxenbould
Eloise Snape
BOOKINGS: https://aunewtheatre.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/52158