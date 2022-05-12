GODS AND LITTLE FISHES Comes to the New Theatre Beginning This Month

In June 1960, travelling salesman Bazil Thorne won 100,000 pounds in the Opera House Lottery.

Five weeks later jubilation turned to tragedy when Bazil's eight-year-old son Graeme was kidnapped and held to ransom.

On 16 August, 1960, Graeme's body was found in bushland at Seaforth.

This magical new Australian play is loosely based on this tragic event. Rather than a factual retelling, the story is interpreted through the lens of a father's overwhelming grief and a child's imagination.

While infused with delightful humour, quirky characters and theatrical in-jokes, it leads to a shattering climax that will leave you breathless.



New Theatre is thrilled to be presenting this beautiful new Australian play, winner of The Silver Gull Play Award in 2020, in its world premiere production.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director Richard Sydenham

Set Designer Hannah Tayler

Lighting Designer Grant Fraser

Costume Designer Katie Fitchett with Elena McNiece

Sound Designer Lloyd Allison-Young

Cast Katie Fitchett, Sarah-Jane Kelly

Andy McDonell, Arky Michael

Texas Nixon-Kain, Jamie Oxenbould

Eloise Snape

Performances run 31 May - 25 June.

BOOKINGS: https://aunewtheatre.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/52158